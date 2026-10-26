Tope Alabi threatens to sue Pastor Kumuyi for claiming she killed Toluwanisings and other gospel ministers

Gospel singer Tope Alabi has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Canada-based Pastor Tayo Kumuyi to retract claims linking her to Toluwanisings' death.

Tope Alabi has given Canada-based pastor Tayo Kumuyi 24 hours to retract allegations linking her to Toluwanisings' death.

Her lawyers have demanded that she delete the posts, issue a public apology and pin it to his Facebook page for 14 days.

The singer warned that she would seek legal action and report the matter to Meta and law enforcement agencies if he failed to comply.

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Gospel singer Tope Alabi has given a Canada-based pastor, Tayo Kumuyi, 24 hours to retract allegations linking her to the death of fellow gospel singer Toluwanisings or face legal action.

In a cease-and-desist letter dated October 24, 2026, Alabi's lawyers, Oakmount Legal Practitioners, demanded that Kumuyi, who runs the Facebook page Pastor Tayo Ministries, remove the posts, retract the claims and issue a public apology. The letter was signed by Toluwanimi Okunade.

The lawyers said Kumuyi published a series of posts between October 20 and 24 accusing Alabi of murder and ritual killing, and linking her to the deaths of Toluwanisings and other gospel ministers. They described the claims as false and unsupported by evidence.

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The solicitors said Alabi had publicly and privately mourned Toluwanisings and had no involvement in his death or that of anyone else. They also said framing the claims as spiritual messages would not shield the publisher from liability, and that his residence in Canada would not prevent legal action because the posts reached a Nigerian audience.

According to the letter, a later post on the page carried a message directed at the singer that read: "Tope Alabi, no letter will save you from my hand." The lawyers said the post would be used as evidence.

The solicitors warned that if the demands are not met within 24 hours, Alabi will go to court to seek an injunction, damages and legal costs, and lodge complaints with Meta Platforms and law enforcement agencies. They also asked for the apology to be pinned on the page for 14 days.

Gospel minister, Toluwanisings

Alabi shared the letter on Instagram on October 24 and tagged the Nigerian Police Force. At the time of this report, there was no visible response from the Pastor Tayo Ministries page, and the lawsuit had not been confirmed as filed.

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Toluwanisings, whose real name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died in the early hours of October 14, 2026, at 41. His family did not disclose a cause of death, and none has been officially announced. His personal assistant said he slumped at his home in Ibadan and was taken to several hospitals. Alabi described his death as a "big shock," at the time.