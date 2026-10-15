Gospel minister Toluwanisings' aide says multiple hospitals turned singer away with some citing doctors' strike

Toluwanisings' personal assistant has recounted how the singer was taken to seven or eight hospitals after collapsing in Ibadan, with some facilities reportedly unable to provide treatment.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings died at 41 after suddenly collapsing at his home in Ibadan, according to his aide.

His personal assistant says those with him visited seven or eight hospitals but could not get him treated.

The singer had performed at Bidemi Olaoba's worship concert less than 24 hours before his death.

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The personal assistant to late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has said the singer was turned away by several hospitals in Ibadan, Oyo State, after he suddenly slumped on Wednesday.

Babadunni Gbolabo made the claim in an interview with BBC Yoruba on Thursday morning at the singer's home in the Alakia area of the city.

Gbolabo said he was not present when the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, but rushed to the house after receiving a call. According to him, the singer had not been ill and was in perfect condition before he collapsed.

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"He just slumped, and people made frantic efforts to resuscitate him," Gbolabo said.

The singer was then taken from one hospital to another without success, he said. Some of the facilities told those with him that their doctors were on strike, while others said doctors were unavailable. Gbolabo added that a few simply declined to attend to him. In all, they went to seven or eight hospitals before the singer was confirmed dead and his body deposited in a mortuary.

He said those with the singer prayed and did all they could, but nothing worked. At the time of filing, no cause of death has been announced.

Gbolabo said the family would communicate burial arrangements to the public in due course.

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Toluwanisings, who was 41, performed on Tuesday, October 13, at In His Presence, a monthly worship concert hosted by fellow gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba in Ibadan. His death came less than 24 hours later. Other gospel artistes were also at the event.

Born in Osun State and based in Ibadan, he rose to prominence in 2021 after cleric and social media personality Woli Agba shared one of his songs online. His songs include 'Eleda' and 'A Very Big God.'