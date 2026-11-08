Prayerful Tolu Arokodare Equals 32-Year Patrick Kluivert Ajax Record

Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare matched Patrick Kluivert's 32-year-old Ajax record

Tolu Arokodare matched a remarkable Ajax milestone previously achieved by club legend Patrick Kluivert after scoring in Sunday's 2-2 draw with FC Twente.

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The Nigerian striker also registered the Amsterdam club's fastest Eredivisie goal in seven years, continuing his impressive start to life in the Netherlands.

Arokodare matches Kluivert's historic feat

The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee needed just two minutes and 22 seconds to open the scoring at De Grolsch Veste, rising highest to power a header into the net from a cross delivered from the left.

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His effort was Ajax's quickest Eredivisie goal since October 27, 2019, when they scored after just one minute and 59 seconds against Feyenoord.

According to Head Topics, Arokodare also became only the second Ajax player to score in six of his first seven Eredivisie starts for the club, matching a record set by Kluivert 32 years ago.

Before Sunday's trip to Twente, the Super Eagles forward had scored against Telstar, PSV Eindhoven, NEC Nijmegen, Sparta Rotterdam and AZ Alkmaar.

His latest effort takes his overall return to 13 goals and four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Ajax.

Prayerful moment follows dramatic Ajax collapse

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Ajax appeared to be heading towards victory after Rayane Bounida doubled their advantage in the 66th minute, but Dies Janse and Wout Weghorst scored to earn Twente a 2-2 draw.

Despite the frustration of surrendering a two-goal lead, Arokodare was involved in a memorable moment after the final whistle.

The Nigerian was spotted praying on the pitch alongside Weghorst, the former Manchester United striker who rescued a point for the hosts with his late contribution.

The pair spent nearly three minutes sharing a moment of prayer, with Weghorst later describing it as an opportunity to express gratitude.