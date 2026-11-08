Huge blow for Super Eagles star as lengthy injury layoff looms

Ryan Alebiosu, Raphael Onyedika and Samuel Chukwueze during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Uganda and Nigeria || Photo by Vincent Kamto

Ryan Alebiosu, Raphael Onyedika and Samuel Chukwueze during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Uganda and Nigeria || Photo by Vincent Kamto

Blackburn Rovers right-back Ryan Alebiosu faces at least three to four months on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury against Stoke City

Super Eagles defender Ryan Alebiosu is facing several months out of action after suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Blackburn Rovers.

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Manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that the right-back requires surgery, with his recovery expected to take at least three to four months.

Blackburn confirm serious knee injury

Alebiosu sustained the injury during Blackburn's Championship encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park on Tuesday, November 3, and was forced off in the 41st minute.

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The 24-year-old underwent a scan on Wednesday, with the results confirming the severity of the problem and the need for an operation.

Speaking after Blackburn's 2-1 victory over West Ham United on Saturday, Mowbray expressed his disappointment at the news and admitted that the defender faces a prolonged absence.

“He had a scan on Wednesday. It's not good news for him obviously," he said, as quoted by Lancashire Telegraph.

The manager added that surgery could keep the Nigerian sidelined for several months.

"He looks like he's going to have an operation which is three or four months, maybe a touch longer. We're all disappointed."

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Super Eagles defender faces lengthy recovery

Alebiosu's injury represents a significant setback for Blackburn, where he has become an important option on the right side of defence.

Mowbray was particularly disappointed to lose the defender because of the attacking threat and athleticism he brings to the team.

“Ryan's a real positive for the team. The attacking threat from right back with the legs and the athleticism he brings."

The expected recovery period means Alebiosu could miss a substantial portion of Blackburn's remaining campaign, depending on the outcome of his operation and rehabilitation.

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