Sunday Oliseh Hails Historic Flamingos After Nigeria's Landmark U-17 World Cup Triumph

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has commended Nigeria's Flamingos after their historic 2-1 final victory over Japan at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh has congratulated Nigeria's Flamingos after their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

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The former midfielder praised the team's determination and quality after they became the first African nation to win the competition.

Oliseh singles out North Korea victory

Taking to X, Oliseh revealed that he watched almost every match during Nigeria's impressive campaign, with the group-stage victory over defending champions North Korea standing out as his favourite.

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The former Super Eagles coach was particularly impressed by the youngsters' pace, football intelligence, hunger and collective spirit, expressing his delight at their achievement.

“Congratulations Flamingos, i saw almost every game and the North Korea game was my favourite. You just made my year! These girls got pace, football intelligence, hunger to succeed, and a great team spirit. May God surprise you positively like you did us, Nigerians. Bravo sisters! The world applauds you,” Oliseh wrote on X.

His message came after the Flamingos completed a remarkable turnaround from their opening 2-1 defeat to Poland, recovering to beat Puerto Rico and North Korea to progress from their group.

Flamingos make African football history

Nigeria continued their impressive run in the knockout stages, overcoming Mexico and Venezuela before booking their first-ever World Cup final appearance with a convincing 3-1 victory over Brazil.

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The Flamingos then faced Japan in Saturday's final in Rabat, producing another determined display to secure a historic 2-1 victory.

Awawu Bashiru broke the deadlock in the 39th minute before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled Nigeria's advantage shortly after the restart.

Japan threatened a comeback when Fuki Ito pulled one back, but the Nigerian youngsters held firm to preserve their lead and claim the trophy.

The triumph represents a landmark achievement for Nigerian women's football and African youth football, with the Flamingos becoming the continent's first champions of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.