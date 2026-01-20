Tiwa Savage Says She Has Only Had One Good Romantic Relationship

The Afrobeats icon sparked conversation after blasting her past relationships, before she singled out one ex for special praise.

In a revealing interview with media personality Korty EO, Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has candidly discussed her past relationships, expressing profound dissatisfaction with most of them.

The 45-year-old singer, known for her hit records and dynamic presence in the Afrobeats scene, described her romantic history as largely negative, going so far as to shade her ex-partners.

The hitmaker emphasised that there has been scarcely any relationship she can reflect upon with positivity, highlighting a pattern of disappointment that has shaped her outlook on love.

“I’ve had only one positive relationship, but he passed away.”



- Tiwa Savage

“There is hardly any relationship I would look back at and see anything positive. They are all d*cks!” she told Korty.

The One Exception: Profiling Obama DMW Before His Passing

Tiwa Savage performing at The O2 Arena on May 06, 2025 in London, England | Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Amid her critique of past relationships, Tiwa Savage singled out one as "incredible," noting that it ended tragically due to her partner's death. "Actually, there is one, but he passed away. May his soul rest in peace. He was incredible," she stated.

Speculation has pointed to the late Habeeb Ademola Uthman, better known as Obama DMW or "44," a close associate of singer Davido and a figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Before his untimely demise on 29 June 2021, from suspected heart failure, Obama DMW was a prominent entertainment executive and artist manager.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Tiwa Savage eulogised the late music executive.

"Brave heart, strong heart, soft heart, kind heart, pure heart, peace maker, hot stepper, incoming politician, I know you’d want me to add 'stylish' to this list but ummmm yeah lol (abi @mekkamillions @therealjaybreeze @traficbabz @elizabeth_elohor @tiwaayankoya make I add am?),'' she wrote.

"SOMEONE SAID THEY TRIED TO RUIN YOUR REPUTATION BUT YOU SAVED THEIRS BY NOT TELLING YOUR STORY I’ve never met anyone as brave/strong as you who was also as soft and kind as you. I don’t know why my cheesy jokes always made you laugh; you were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones."

Music star Tiwa Savage and Obama DMW [Instagram/TiwaSavage] [Instagram/ObamaDMW]

"44 my black president, you chilling now, resting well, away from this cruel world. All your boys are a wreck. I’m sure you see them all crying like babies. You better tell them to be strong men. I’m allowed to cry, I’m a girl, so don’t try to console me, I won’t listen to you anyway."

"I really don’t know what you were trying to prove, sha, by leaving like this. It is so unlike you. This isn’t the end, that thing you and I always talked about. I PROMISE I WILL DO IT, and you will be proud."

"We are only burying your body today cause your beautiful spirit can never be contained in that sand, and don’t worry, we got @manlikeabdul_omw. He must finish university or imma whoop his behind. I LOVE YOU, WE LOVE YOU HABEEB. Till we meet again KING 🕊🕊🕊."

The late music executive founded Obama Music Worldwide (OMW), a record label that signed talents like Ayanfe, and was deeply affiliated with Davido's 30 Billion Gang (30BG) and Davido Music Worldwide. Known for his loyalty and behind-the-scenes influence, Obama DMW managed upcoming artists and contributed to the vibrant Lagos music scene, earning respect for his entrepreneurial spirit and connections.

Davido and Obama DMW (Insatgram/Obama DMW)

His death at a young age shocked the industry, with tributes pouring in from peers such as Davido, who considered him family.

Savage's mention has reignited interest in their alleged romance, painting a poignant picture of what might have been a rare bright spot in her love life.

Guiding Her Son Through Life's Lessons

Tiwa Savage | Photo Credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage/GETTY IMAGES

Drawing from her own experiences, Tiwa Savage is committed to instilling positive values in her son, Jamil Balogun, whom she shares with her ex-husband, music executive Tunji "Tee Billz" Balogun. The couple were married from 2013 to 2018, a union that ended in divorce amid public controversies, including allegations of infidelity.

Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

The multi-award-winning singer says she uses her past heartaches as a teaching tool, advising Jamil to treat women with utmost respect and kindness. "I always tell him, your mum suffered oo, make sure you treat any girl like a queen," she shared in the interview.

She stressed the importance of raising him to be a good man at his core, acknowledging that he may make mistakes but emphasising empathy and decency. This approach reflects Savage's growth as a parent, transforming personal pain into proactive guidance. As a single mother in the spotlight, she balances her demanding career with motherhood, often sharing glimpses of their bond on social media.