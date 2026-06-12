President Bola Tinubu (left) approves the renaming of the Kaduna Petroleum Institute to honour the democratic contributions of the late General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua (right).

President Bola Tinubu (left) approves the renaming of the Kaduna Petroleum Institute to honour the democratic contributions of the late General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua (right).

Democracy Day: President Tinubu renames Kaduna Petroleum Institute to honour General Shehu Yar’Adua (see new name and other details)

How President Tinubu's 2026 Democracy Day upgrade of the Kaduna Petroleum Institute honours General Shehu Yar’Adua and boosts Nigeria's engineering education.

SUMMARY

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President Tinubu has converted the Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, into a specialised federal university.

The institution is renamed after General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua to recognise his pivotal role in building modern democratic Nigeria.

The new university will provide advanced training in engineering and geological sciences to drive national development.

In a significant move to boost specialised education and honour Nigeria's democratic history, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna.

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Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna.

The completed federal institution has been upgraded and renamed the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

President Tinubu made the landmark announcement during his nationwide broadcast marking the 2026 Democracy Day on Friday, June 12.

Honouring an architect of modern democracy

The Late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua

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The decision to immortalise the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua is rooted in his pivotal role in Nigeria’s journey toward civilian rule.

Describing him as a key pillar in the country's political history, President Tinubu praised the late statesman for laying a foundation for national unity.

"Among the architects of modern democratic Nigeria, we honour General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for his vision of national partnership," President Tinubu stated during his address.

"In recognition of his contributions, the Federal Government has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology."

General Olusegun Obasanjo during the military regime.

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The late General Yar'Adua, who served as the Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters (de facto Vice President) from 1976 to 1979 under General Olusegun Obasanjo's military regime, was an older brother to the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.

The late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, younger brother to General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2007 to 2010.

Following his military career, he became a prominent political gladiator and a fierce advocate for democracy during the aborted Third Republic, actively supporting the actualisation of the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election.

He later died in incarceration in December 1997 after opposing the military dictatorship of General Sani Abacha.

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General Sani Abacha, Nigeria’s military head of state whose administration incarcerated pro-democracy activists during the Third Republic era

Boosting education in Engineering and Geological Sciences

Beyond its political significance, the transformation of the institute into a fully-fledged specialised university marks a major milestone for higher education in northern Nigeria and the nation at large.

The institutional upgrade is expected to provide several key benefits:

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Expanded academic access: High-level training will be provided in critical fields like engineering, mineralogy, and geological sciences.

Economic and infrastructural growth: The revitalisation will breathe new life into the facility, attracting new infrastructure, government funding, and investment to Kaduna State.

Addressing skill gaps: By focusing on geological sciences and engineering technology, the new university will train a highly specialised workforce to support Nigeria's solid minerals, energy, and construction sectors.

The Federal Ministry of Education is expected to release further guidelines and operational details regarding the university’s new curriculum, structure, and student admissions in the coming weeks.

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