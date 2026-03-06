Omah Lay Unveils Release Date for His Second Album ‘Clarity of Mind'

After months of anticipation, Omah Lay is finally set to release his sophomore album.

Fans can finally start counting down the days to the release of Omah Lay's highly-anticipated sophomore album as the award-winning star has revealed details of the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On February 6, 2026, the Afrobeats star took to his social media to announce April 3 has the release date for the album which he has been teasing for nearly two years.

Omah Lay's 'Clarity of Mind' will feature 12 tracks led by previously released singles 'Holy Ghost,' 'Waist,' and the more recent 'Don't Love Me'.

COM 3RD APRIL 2026 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/z1pbmGyAdN — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) March 6, 2026

While the Grammy-nominated star is yet to unveil the album's track list and guest features, it's expected that a bulk of the project would be produced by his long-term producer and collaborator Tempoe, who was responsible for a bulk of the songs on his debut album 'Boy Alone'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tempoe, who produced Davido and Omah Lay's hit Grammy-nominated song 'With You,' already confirmed his production contribution on the album in an X post telling fans to anticipate two songs.

YOU SEE THE 2 SONGS WEY PLAY FOR 2 SECONDS FROM 0:2 & 0:12…EVERYBODY MIND GO DEY 😂🫵🏽

CLARITY OF MIND ☀️🏜️ NO FEAR!!! https://t.co/rr9imDUqL2 — M Ä D ! (@Tempoe_) March 6, 2026

Omah Lay's upcoming album comes off the back of some high expectations from fans who expect the Port Harcourt-born star to match or surpass the level of his critically and commercially acclaimed debut album.

Even the singer has raised expectations about the album, which he claims will be definitive proof that he's the greatest of his generation.

Omah Lay is known for leaning into his emotions to craft moving records that convey his state of mind. His last single, 'Don't Love Me,' is an honest take on his personal struggles with romantic relationships and commitment, and this suggests he might be retaining this defining vulnerability in his upcoming album.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project will be released under Keyqaad, on whose book he has been since breaking into the mainstream in 2020 with his stunning EP 'Get Layd'.