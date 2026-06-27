How seven Boko Haram, ISWAP commanders returning from Hajj were arrested at Katsina airport – Minister

How seven Boko Haram, ISWAP commanders returning from Hajj were arrested at Katsina airport – Minister

Seven Boko Haram terrorists arrested while returning from Hajj through NIN verification

The Federal Government says seven suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders returning from the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage were arrested through Nigeria's integrated NIN verification system before being handed over to the DSS.

Seven suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders were arrested while returning from the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.

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Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said the suspects were identified through the integrated NIN verification system.

The suspects were intercepted at Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport in Katsina and handed over to the DSS.

The government says the arrests demonstrate the growing role of NIN in strengthening national security.

Former Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders attempting to re-enter Nigeria after performing the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage were arrested through the country's integrated National Identification Number (NIN) verification system, the Federal Government has revealed.

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Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed that seven known Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders were apprehended at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport in Katsina State shortly after arriving from Saudi Arabia.

Speaking after President Bola Tinubu signed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 into law, Tunji-Ojo said the arrests demonstrated the growing effectiveness of Nigeria's digital identity infrastructure in strengthening national security.

"I'm happy to tell you that even last week, Thursday, seven of the known commanders of Boko Haram and ISWAP at the point of coming back from Mecca were arrested in Katsina Airport and were handed over to the DSS," the minister said.

Nigeria arrests seven notorious terrorists returning from Hajj - Official pic.twitter.com/JpA6rk4bKQ — GoldMyneTV (@GoldmyneTV) June 27, 2026

According to him, the suspects were identified through the integration of Nigeria's National Identification Number (NIN) database with the Nigeria Immigration Service, INTERPOL and other international security intelligence platforms.

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He explained that the collaboration enables security agencies to instantly flag individuals on security watchlists whenever they attempt to enter or leave the country through official border posts.

Tunji-Ojo said the development highlights the importance of the country's identity management reforms, noting that the NIN has become a critical tool in tracking criminal suspects and enhancing national security.

"The NIN has become more than just an identity number. It is now a major security tool that helps us identify and intercept persons of interest," he said.

Following their arrest, the seven suspects were immediately handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.

The minister did not disclose their identities or provide details on how they travelled to Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

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Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

The announcement has, however, raised fresh questions about how suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders were able to obtain travel documents and leave Nigeria undetected before eventually being intercepted on their return.

Tunji-Ojo did not comment on whether the suspects travelled independently or received sponsorship for the pilgrimage.

The arrests come amid renewed efforts by the Federal Government to strengthen border security and integrate digital identity systems across ministries, departments and agencies.

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The recently signed NIMC Act 2026 is expected to deepen the use of biometric identity verification in public service delivery, immigration management and law enforcement.

Government officials have repeatedly argued that linking the NIN database with security and immigration systems would make it easier to detect terrorists, kidnappers, human traffickers and other wanted criminals attempting to move across Nigeria's borders.

The latest arrests are being presented as one of the first major successes of that integrated approach.