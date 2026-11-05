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Time Catches Up With Everyone, Even Cristiano Ronaldo

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 16:36 - 05 November 2026
The former Portugal captain has brought his international career to an undignified end, clouded by pride and resentment. While history will eventually grant him the legendary status he deserves, the reality remains that his time as an asset on the pitch for the national team had already run out.
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Cristiano Ronaldo has officially stepped down from the Portuguese national team, drawing a definitive curtain on an iconic chapter with the Seleção. Ever since the former captain walked away ahead of the clash against Denmark, the escalating standoff—fueled by public statements exchanged between Riyadh and Cidade do Futebol—felt like a prolonged game of tennis. Neither side wanted to shoulder the blame for the final split, even though both knew the point of no return had long been crossed.

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In this high-stakes game of patience, Jorge Jesus delivered the decisive checkmate by naming Ronaldo in the provisional squad for the upcoming fixtures against Wales and Denmark. Faced with the immediate prospect of a face-to-face reunion with the manager he had twice publicly branded a liar in an official statement, Ronaldo chose to concede the battle and end his 23-year international career.

From Jesus's perspective, this resolution comes as a massive sigh of relief. He avoids confronting a player who publicly undermined him, protects his authority in front of the rest of the squad, and can now implement his tactical blueprint for Portugal without the awkward dilemma of managing Ronaldo's decline. If the strategy was to see who would blink first, including Ronaldo in the preliminary list proved to be a masterstroke.

Ronaldo can maintain that he walked away on his own terms, though it is far from the fairytale farewell his historic international service warranted. Had Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença yielded and dismissed Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo might have had a say in choosing the next manager and continued spearheading the attack. Fortunately, the FPF president stood firm, asserting institutional authority and backing his coach. By biding his time, Proença forced Ronaldo's hand, leading him to realize there was no longer a place for him in the national setup.

Throughout the controversy, Ronaldo may have anticipated a wave of public support to turn the tide in his favor. Instead, opinion polls across Portugal revealed that the overwhelming majority of fans firmly backed the federation and rejected the Al-Nassr forward's actions.

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This conclusion spares the squad months of uncomfortable tension between Ronaldo and the manager, as well as the inevitable politically correct platitudes from teammates caught in the crossfire. That chapter, at least, is now closed.

Two fundamental takeaways emerge from this entire saga.

The first, and most critical on the pitch, is that Cristiano Ronaldo simply no longer warranted a spot in Portugal's strongest starting eleven. The moment he refused to embrace the one role that could have truly elevated his legacy—serving as an elder statesman, guiding the next generation, and contributing according to his present capabilities—he stopped being the solution and became the problem.

The second is that after so many games, goals, trophies, and unforgettable triumphs, Ronaldo chose to exit through the back door when he could have left through the front gates, carried on the shoulders of an adoring nation. In due course, history will rightfully place Cristiano Ronaldo back on the pedestal he deserves in world football. Yet pride, vanity, and a refusal to accept reality saw him depart wrapped in bitterness—seemingly unaware that time catches up with everyone, even him.

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