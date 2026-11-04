Tim Tszyu set to headline homecoming world title clash on December 12

Erislandy Lara's highly anticipated middleweight world title defense against Australian star Tim Tszyu has officially locked in a date and venue. The blockbuster bout is set for December 12 at Cbus Super Stadium on Queensland's Gold Coast.

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For the 43-year-old Cuban veteran Lara (32-3-3, 19 KOs), this will mark the fifth defense of the belt he captured with a victory over Thomas LaManna in May 2021. In his most recent ring appearance last December in San Antonio, Lara secured a unanimous decision victory over Johan Gonzalez.

Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs), a former super welterweight world champion, heads into the clash on a three-fight winning streak. In July, he sent Errol Spence Jr. into retirement following a commanding points win in Sydney, successfully steadying his career after a turbulent stretch that included two defeats to reigning champion Sebastian Fundora and a loss to contender Bakhram Murtazaliev.

The undercard is also stacked with compelling action. Former undisputed super welterweight king Jermell Charlo takes on Brock Jarvis in the co-main event, while interim super featherweight champion Elnur Samedov squares off against Australia's Liam Wilson.

"I've worked my whole life to be in this position, and it's a blessing to receive opportunities like this to defend my title," Lara said. "I'm excited to travel to Australia. I know Tszyu is a tough opponent and I respect what he brings to the ring, especially in front of his home fans. But I've been in mega-fights throughout my entire career, and I know exactly what it takes to win at the highest level."

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The slick Cuban southpaw is finally receiving the marquee spotlight he deserves. After spending years avoided by elite fighters due to the high-risk matchup he presents, Lara now lands a massive showdown against a prime opponent, even if it requires crossing the globe.

"I live for moments like this. Lara is a great champion and one of the most avoided boxers on the planet. That's exactly why I pushed for this fight," said Tszyu, son of legendary undisputed champion Kostya Tszyu. "Beating Spence was just the beginning, but this is the fight that truly matters."