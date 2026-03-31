Tiger Beer is bringing the fiercest street party to Awka, and it’s about to get uncaged

The roar is coming to Awka, and if you are a fan of street culture, thrilling performances, and nights filled with the best energy, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Tiger Beer is bringing the ultimate Street Party to Marble Arch Hotel on April 5, 2026, a nightlife experience inspired by the authentic and communal essence of street culture. Fresh off the energy of its Port Harcourt edition, the Tiger Street Party is landing in Awka with the same unapologetic vibe, rooted in street culture, driven by self-expression, and built for people who just want to show up and enjoy themselves.

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As guests step in to experience a fun-filled night, Tiger Beer will immerse them in an atmosphere alive with lit energy. Fans at the street party will be entertained by DJ 2Khings, DJ Snow, DJ Nips, and DJ Boilers spinning back-to-back sets; MC Lord Ell, Dangerous Naki, Slymshady, and Skye The Hype Machine keeping the energy high; face-painting stations; street food spots; and a lineup of other engaging interactive activities.

The best part? You don’t need an invite. Entry is free. Tiger Beer wants to give attendees the chance to connect and create unforgettable moments.

Tiger Street Party is coming to Anambra

From Port Harcourt to Awka, Tiger Beer is building something that feels familiar yet hits differently every time, a shared space where the music is loud, the energy is real, and everyone gets the chance to get their roar on.

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As Tiger takes its roar to different cities, the premium beer brand remains committed to curating events that embrace communal culture and bring people together.

Follow @tigerbeerng on Instagram to see where the next electrifying Street party will happen.