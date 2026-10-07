Tiger Beer brings Manchester United partnership to life with Uncage parties across Nigeria

Tiger Beer celebrates its Manchester United partnership with Uncage parties across Nigeria, bringing fans immersive experiences, entertainment, games and giveaways.

Tiger Beer is bringing its partnership with Manchester United to life through the uncage party, a series of high-energy consumer experiences across Port Harcourt, Enugu, Aba and Asaba. As Manchester United’s official beer partner, Tiger is taking its presence beyond traditional brand touchpoints and creating vibrant spaces where consumers can come together, have fun and engage with the brand in a more immersive way. The experience will come to life in selected bars, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy an exciting mix of games, taste experiments, arts, street food, entertainment, giveaways and other interactive activities.

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At the heart of the experience is the idea of giving consumers a space to unleash their energy and Uncage their Tiger. Guests will be encouraged to take part in a variety of activities, test their skills, compete with friends and challenge themselves, creating an atmosphere filled with movement, energy and friendly competition. From face painting and interactive games to opportunities to win exciting prizes, the experience is designed to ensure there is always something happening and different ways for guests to get involved.

The uncage party also creates room for people to connect and enjoy the social side of spending time together. Whether through friendly competition, spontaneous conversations, shared laughter or discovering something new, the experience is designed around the moments that naturally happen when people come together. Rather than simply providing a space to spend time, Tiger is creating an environment where consumers can participate, interact and create memories with friends and other guests.

The experience further strengthens Tiger’s connection with Manchester United by translating the partnership into a consumer experience that feels relevant, energetic and accessible. As the club’s official beer partner, Tiger continues to use its relationship with Manchester United as a platform to connect with consumers while bringing its own bold personality into the experience. The Uncage Experience provides another expression of that partnership, allowing consumers to engage with Tiger through entertainment, participation and shared experiences.

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Rolling out across Port Harcourt, Enugu, Aba and Asaba, the uncage party reflects Tiger Beer’s ambition to create moments that are bold, social and memorable. Each location will provide consumers with the opportunity to experience the brand in an energetic environment built around fun, participation and discovery. Through these experiences, Tiger is inviting consumers to step out of the ordinary, embrace the moment and Uncage their Tiger.

Follow Tiger Beer on Instagram @tigerbeerng for official updates and exclusive details on upcoming matchday experiences.