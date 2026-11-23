Infantino lists what Nigeria must do to host FIFA World Cup

Nigeria last hosted a global tournament in 2009, the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Infantino discussed the possibility of hosting a World Cup in the future.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has stated that Nigeria is currently unequipped to host the World Cup, citing significant infrastructural deficits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Infrastructure deficit

Infantino, in an interview with Arise, noted that while the country possesses the necessary passion and resources, it falls short of the required logistical standards.

"Today, no; today, no, but tomorrow, why not?" Infantino responded when asked about Nigeria's immediate readiness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He referenced South Africa's historic 2010 World Cup to emphasise that comprehensive development is non-negotiable.

"The key for hosting a World Cup is obviously the infrastructure, right?" he explained.

“Nigeria isn’t ready yet to host the World Cup. I saw the new Warri Stadium; it’s nice but still small. Nigeria has all the cards, but the key is improving infrastructure, including stadiums, hotels, airports, transportation and security.” — FIFA President Gianni Infantino https://t.co/awZpGW7XcX — carter🌚 (@carter8f) November 23, 2026

"The stadiums, the hotels, the airports, transportation; and this is where the investment is really necessary; it's really needed."

Warri and Abuja visits

Advertisement

Advertisement

Infantino recently concluded a weekend tour of Nigeria, evaluating ongoing grassroots projects during which he gauged the nation's progress.

He inspected the remodelled Warri City Stadium in Delta State and a national training centre in Abuja.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Infantino praised the local efforts but maintained that standalone stadium upgrades cannot substitute a wider hospitality and transport ecosystem.

"When I see the projects that are planned in terms of stadium constructions, for example, I visited a national training centre in construction as well here in Abuja," Infantino noted. "In Warri as well, a nice stadium, very nice stadium, small, but very nice."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Future hosting prospects

The global tournament will return to the African continent when Morocco co-hosts the 2030 edition alongside Spain and Portugal.

Infantino encouraged Nigerian authorities to target youth tournaments as a foundational stepping stone.

"So all of these elements show me that, you know, we are on the right path, and then we have to set the path and see what can we do, where can we start with youth competitions," he stated.

Warri stadium

Advertisement

Advertisement

He warned that global football standards are accelerating, placing pressure on developing nations to keep pace.

"Those who are at the top today, they will grow even more," he cautioned.

However, he expressed long-term optimism regarding Nigeria's capabilities, insisting the nation can eventually join the global hosting rotation.