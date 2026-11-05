They still need Osimhen — Troy Deeney plots next move for Super Eagles star

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believes Chelsea still need Victor Osimhen to solve their centre-forward problem.

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, Deeney explained why the 27-year-old Nigerian would fit perfectly into Xabi Alonso’s system at Stamford Bridge.

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He compared Osimhen to Chelsea icon Didier Drogba, pointing out traits that go far beyond just scoring goals.

"People will look at the goals. I look at his work rate. The ability to work that whole backline on his own," Deeney said.

"He plays one upfront, very similar to Didier Drogba. He occupies the whole backline, but he also runs in behind."

That tireless work rate makes him an ideal trigger for Alonso’s high-pressing demands, forcing errors and winning possession deep in enemy territory.

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Beyond his defensive output, Osimhen’s movement creates chaos. He constantly makes sharp runs in behind backlines, which stretches the pitch and opens up crucial pockets of space for creative playmakers like Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

Crucially, the Super Eagles talisman is far from a one-dimensional target man.

He drops deep, works the wide channels, and links up effectively with incoming midfielders to build complete team moves.

Chelsea chased Osimhen during his Napoli days before he completed his move to Galatasaray.

He has openly idolised Drogba throughout his career, and is unlikely to turn down a chance to finally join the Stamford Bridge club.

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For now, though, Chelsea have Joao Pedro, Palmer, and Rogers as the famous JP-Morgan front-three. However, Alonso may need more firepower should the Blues aim to contend for the league title and even the Champions League next season.