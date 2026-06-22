Travel vlogger Adenike Daramola sparked a viral debate by comparing the exceptional value of furnished high-rise apartments in Malaysia with the skyrocketing, often unjustifiable rental costs in Lagos

Travel vlogger Adenike Daramola sparked a viral debate by comparing the exceptional value of furnished high-rise apartments in Malaysia with the skyrocketing, often unjustifiable rental costs in Lagos

“The more I travel, the more I realise Lagos is ridiculously expensive” — Travel vlogger compares rent prices in Lagos and Malaysia

Travel vlogger Adenike Daramola has criticised Lagos' high rental costs after comparing them with fully furnished apartments in Malaysia, saying residents pay more for less value despite lower incomes.

Adenike Daramola compared a fully furnished apartment in Kuala Lumpur with rental properties in Lagos, arguing that Malaysians get better value for less money.

She said studio apartments in Malaysia cost about N4.2 million yearly and come with furniture, appliances, security, a gym and a swimming pool.

The vlogger questioned why many Lagos residents pay higher rents for unfurnished apartments despite Nigeria's much lower minimum wage.

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Popular Nigerian travel vlogger Adenike Daramola has sparked conversations online after comparing housing costs in Lagos with those in Malaysia, describing Lagos as "extremely ridiculously expensive" despite offering less value for tenants.

“What Is Happening In Lagos State Right Now Is Total Madness. The Real Estate Industry Has Completely Gone Rogue, And a Lot Of Nigerians Don’t Realize How Serious This Is. How Long Are We Going To Tolerate This? Just Watch This From My Trip To Malaysia And Then Compare It To What… pic.twitter.com/IFcEMqvKsm — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) June 21, 2026

In a video shared on social media, Daramola documented her stay in a serviced apartment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital city, and used the experience to highlight what she believes is a growing affordability crisis in Lagos' real estate market.

According to her, the fully furnished apartment cost about $27 per night and came with amenities that many Lagos residents would struggle to find even in high-priced rentals.

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Giving her followers a tour of the apartment, she showed off the bedroom, kitchen, dining area, bathroom, television, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, microwave, refrigerator and other household appliances included in the package.

"This apartment costs about $27 per night here in Kuala Lumpur," she said.

Beyond the apartment itself, Daramola pointed out that residents also had access to several shared facilities including a rooftop swimming pool, gym, workspaces, relaxation areas, mini gardens, washing machines, dryers and 24-hour security.

In Kuala Lumpur, monthly rentals between $250 and $350 routinely grant tenants access to premium communal facilities like rooftop pools, modern gyms, and co-working spaces.

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"The best part is the location. This place is right at the city centre," she added.

The travel creator went on to compare long-term rental costs in Malaysia with what many people currently pay in Lagos.

"A studio apartment in Kuala Lumpur costs between 1,000 to 1,500 Ringgit, which is about $250 to $350 per month," she explained.

After converting the figures to Nigerian currency, she estimated that such an apartment would cost roughly N4.2 million annually, while coming fully furnished and offering access to premium facilities.

"This is the craziest part. Do you know that the apartment comes fully furnished? I'm talking about bed, mattress, wardrobe, refrigerator, AC, TV, washing machine, microwave and so on," she said.

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Daramola contrasted the experience with the rental market in Lagos, where tenants often pay significantly more for unfurnished apartments and are sometimes expected to handle renovations and fittings themselves.

"Meanwhile, an agent will take you to a tiny and empty apartment in Lagos, confidently tell you that it is ₦6 million per annum," she said.

Many Nigerians resonated with complaints about Lagos landlords and agents demanding upwards of ₦6 million annually for unrenovated, empty, and structurally compromised properties.

Questioning the affordability of housing in Nigeria's commercial capital, she also referenced the gap between wages and rent.

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"The official minimum wage in Malaysia is 1,700 Ringgit per month, which is about ₦600,000, and here we are in Nigeria with ₦70,000 minimum wage and they expect us to pay 1,000 percent of our minimum wage for rent."

"The more I travel, the more I realise that Lagos is extremely ridiculously expensive. You pay a lot of money and you do not get value for what you're paying for."

Nigeria's housing sector has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years as rising inflation, construction costs, foreign exchange challenges and housing shortages continue to push rental prices higher, particularly in Lagos, Abuja and other major cities.

Her comments have since generated debate online, with many Nigerians agreeing that rental costs in Lagos have become increasingly disconnected from average incomes and the quality of housing available.