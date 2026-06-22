Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voting system under scrutiny as opposition parties demand transparency in the upcoming Osun poll.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voting system under scrutiny as opposition parties demand transparency in the upcoming Osun poll.

PDP and Accord accuse APC of seeking unclaimed PVCs ahead of Osun governorship election

PDP and Accord have accused the APC of attempting to obtain unclaimed PVCs ahead of the August 15 Osun governorship election, urging INEC to ensure transparent distribution and prevent electoral malpractice.

Summary

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PDP and Accord allege the APC is pressuring INEC to release unclaimed PVCs ahead of the Osun governorship election.

The parties are demanding full transparency on the number and distribution of unclaimed voter cards to prevent electoral manipulation.

Neither INEC nor the APC had responded to the PVC allegations at the time of reporting.

Fresh concerns have emerged ahead of the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

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The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Accord Party jointly alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is attempting to gain access to unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Osun PDP Chairman Sunday Bisi (left) and Accord Party Chairman Pastor Victor Akande (right), who jointly issued a warning against electoral malpractice.

In a joint statement issued in Osogbo and signed by Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, and his Accord counterpart, Pastor Victor Akande, both parties alleged that the APC is mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release thousands of unclaimed PVCs outside the legally prescribed distribution process.

According to the parties, they received credible intelligence suggesting that the cards could be handed over for use by individuals they described as "imported illegal voters" who participated in the voter registration exercise.

The opposition parties warned INEC against yielding to any political pressure, insisting that PVC distribution must strictly follow the procedures laid down in Nigeria's Electoral Act.

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"We task the commission not to succumb to such illegal conduct, as distribution of PVCs has a template which should be observed to the letter," the statement said.

Rather than focusing solely on the allegation against the APC, the two parties demanded greater transparency from INEC regarding the management of unclaimed PVCs.

Security personnel and observers outside the INEC local government office in Osogbo amid rising political tensions over unclaimed PVCs.

They called on the electoral commission to publicly disclose the number of PVCs that remain uncollected once the collection window opens, saying they intend to independently verify the figures.

According to them, transparent accounting of the cards is essential to maintaining public confidence in the electoral process.

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The parties further warned that any attempt to transfer unclaimed PVCs to political actors would undermine the credibility of the election and could amount to a violation of electoral laws.

Voters waiting in line at a local polling unit while INEC electoral officials verify documents under a canopy during the recent Ekiti governorship election.

PDP and Accord also referenced the recent Ekiti governorship election, claiming that concerns had been raised over the handling of unclaimed PVCs during that poll.

They said they would closely monitor the Osun election to prevent what they described as a repeat of those alleged irregularities.

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"We notice in detail how unclaimed PVCs were exploited at the Ekiti polls. This will not be allowed in Osun elections," the statement added.

As of the time the allegations became public, neither INEC nor the APC had officially responded to the specific claims regarding the alleged plot to obtain unclaimed PVCs.

The allegations come amid an increasingly tense political atmosphere in Osun State, with parties exchanging accusations ahead of the August 15 governorship election.