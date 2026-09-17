The $100 Billion Economy: MyCityApp brings together Private and Public Stakeholders to drive economic growth, launches official Nigeria 100-Day Tourism Calendar

14th September 2026 - MyCityApp Nigeria brought together government leaders, private sector executives, technology and telecommunications leaders, tourism and hospitality professionals, creatives and media at its Private Sector and National Stakeholders Conference in Lagos on Monday, September 14, to explore how Nigeria can unlock the economic potential of its tourism, culture and creative sectors.

Held at Eko Hotel and themed “From Celebration to Economic Growth: Unlocking Nigeria’s $100 Billion Economy,” the conference examined how Nigeria can move beyond seeing the festive season solely as a time for celebration and maximise the opportunities it creates for tourism, hospitality, entertainment, food, fashion, transportation and other parts of the experience economy.

The conference formed part of the Ember to Remember 2026 campaign, a national tourism initiative developed in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy and MyCityApp Nigeria. A key highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the Ember to Remember National Digital Events and Experiences Calendar, powered by MyCityApp.

The calendar brings together events and experiences taking place across Nigeria, including festivals, concerts, cultural celebrations, food, fashion, nightlife, hospitality and destination experiences, providing a central platform for Nigerians, visitors and members of the diaspora to discover what is happening across the country.

Opening the conference, Ifeoma Chukwu, CEO of MyCityApp, spoke about the role of technology in connecting people with the places, businesses and experiences around them.

“Nigeria is rich in culture, and there is an opportunity to turn that into the economy. The opportunity is to make these experiences easier to discover and connect them to the people who want to experience them. That is the opportunity we see with MyCityApp.”

The conference also featured a cultural performance by Calabar Carnival, giving guests a glimpse of the type of experiences that form part of Nigeria’s wider tourism offering.

Paul Onwuanibe, CEO of Landmark Africa, delivered a dedicated session on the question, “Can Nigeria Turn Tourism into a $100 Billion Industry?”, where he challenged stakeholders to move beyond conversations about Nigeria’s potential and focus on making that potential work for the country.

“Yes, it can, but not just by speaking. What holds Nigeria back is not lack of talent, creativity, food, or culture, but the ability to maximise those opportunities.”

He highlighted the need to support the people who make tourism possible, including creatives, tourists and tour guides, while encouraging greater attention to tourism education from an early age.

His message was summed up in a powerful reminder:

“The opportunity of a lifetime can only be realised in the lifetime of that opportunity.”

Speaking on behalf of Dr Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna Emeka, CMO, MTN Nigeria, spoke about the role of technology, connectivity and strong networks in making Nigeria’s tourism experiences easier to find and access.

She highlighted MTN’s commitment to supporting initiatives that can help connect people to Nigeria’s experiences and contribute to the growth of the tourism economy.

The conference also featured the keynote address by Hon. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, who emphasised the importance of bringing Nigeria’s many events and experiences together on a national calendar.

The Minister subsequently unveiled the National Digital Events and Experiences Calendar, joined by government representatives, tourism stakeholders, private sector leaders, media and other participants.

The conference further highlighted the need for stronger collaboration across the tourism value chain, from transportation and aviation to hospitality, technology, payments, security, culture and entertainment.

Industry leaders examine Nigeria’s visitor experience

The conference featured two panel sessions, hosted by Kayode Okikiolu, focused on strengthening Nigeria’s tourism industry and visitor experience.

The first covered “Can Nigeria Turn Tourism into a $100 Billion Industry?” and “Reimagining Nigeria’s Visitors’ Journey,” with contributions from Dr Subair Ayodele, Chairman, LIRS; Olubunmi Kuku, MD/CEO, FAAN; and Elliot Sangoleye, Head, Digital Banking, Providus Bank.

The second, “From Touchdown to Takeoff: Hospitality, Mobility and Building a World-Class Visitor Experience,” featured Aare Dr Abisoye Fagade, Director General, NIHOTOUR; Titi Ogufere, Founder, Design Week; and Iyadunni Gbadebo, Director of Sales and Marketing, Eko Hotel, among other industry voices. Discussions focused on hospitality, mobility and the services that shape a visitor’s experience in Nigeria.

The conference also brought together notable voices from Nigeria’s media, entertainment and creative industries, including Joke Silva, Dare Art Alade, Deola Art Alade, Tobe Ugeh, Hauwa Lawal, Damilola Adegbite, among others, who joined government and industry leaders in exploring the opportunities within Nigeria’s tourism and creative economy.

The event further highlighted MyLagosApp, the Lagos-focused version of the MyCityApp platform, which is designed specifically for Lagos users. It brings together city navigation, events and experiences, restaurants, attractions, businesses, transportation and essential services. MyCityApp extends this experience beyond Lagos, creating a wider platform for discovering and navigating cities across Nigeria.

The conference was proudly supported by MTN Nigeria, ProvidusUnity Bank and Greenlife Pharmaceuticals as sponsors, whose support contributed to bringing together key stakeholders across Nigeria’s tourism, hospitality, technology and creative sectors. Their involvement reflects the growing role of private sector support in creating the partnerships and infrastructure needed to unlock the country’s tourism and experience economy.

As Ember to Remember continues, MyCityApp Nigeria and MyLagosApp will spotlight experiences across the country, encouraging Nigerians, visitors and members of the diaspora to explore beyond the familiar and experience more of Nigeria.

About MyCityApp Nigeria

MyCityApp Nigeria is a digital city companion designed to make life in Nigerian cities easier, smarter and more connected. The platform brings together navigation, discovery, events and experiences, businesses, tourism, city updates, shopping, government and utility services, bill payments, jobs, immigration and emergency information in one place.

Its mission is to make every city in Nigeria feel like home, whether users have lived there for years or are visiting for the first time. Its vision is to become Nigeria’s most trusted city companion, turning every journey into an experience, every street into a story, and every city into a place people truly know.

MyLagosApp is a city-experience platform for Lagos, while MyCityApp extends the same experience to cities across Nigeria, helping people discover, navigate and experience more of the places they live in and visit.

Read more about us: https://www.mycityapp.io/about-us

Download MyCityApp, and if you live in Lagos, download MyLagosApp on the Apple Store or Google Play Store and discover what is happening across Nigeria.