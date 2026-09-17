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NYSC allowance: Some corps members will now get extra ₦20,000 monthly

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 18:49 - 17 September 2026
Some corps members will now get extra ₦20,000 monthly.
Some NYSC members serving in Akwa Ibom will now receive an extra ₦20,000 monthly from their local government.
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  • Some NYSC members in Akwa Ibom will receive an additional ₦20,000 per month.

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  • The payment applies to corps members serving in Urue-Offong/Oruko LGA.

  • The stipend is separate from the federal ₦77,000 NYSC allowance.

Some corps members serving in Akwa Ibom State will now receive an extra ₦20,000 every month in addition to their regular National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) allowance.

The payment applies to corps members serving in the state’s Urue-Offong/Oruko Local Government Area, following approval by the council chairman, Chief Uno Etim Uno, who announced the decision on Tuesday when corps members serving in the local government paid him a courtesy visit.

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Chief Uno Etim Uno announced that corps members serving in Akwa Ibom State will now receive an extra ₦20,000 every month.
Chief Uno Etim Uno announced that corps members serving in Akwa Ibom State will now receive an extra ₦20,000 every month.

“For the corps members serving here, we have approved a monthly stipend of N20,000 for each of the corps members, and the payment takes immediate effect,” he said.

READ NEXT: Why NYSC allowee may be a trap that stops you from achieving your goals

This means corps members posted to the local government can receive ₦97,000 in monthly allowances when the new local government stipend is added to the federal NYSC allowance of ₦77,000.

Why NYSC allowee may be a trap that stops you from achieving your goals
Why NYSC allowee may be a trap that stops you from achieving your goals
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The ₦77,000 federal allowance was introduced in March 2025, replacing the previous ₦33,000 monthly payment. The increase was approved by the Federal Government as part of the adjustment to the national minimum wage. 

READ NEXT: Top 10 countries paying highest minimum wages in 2026

It is important to note that the new ₦20,000 payment is not a nationwide increase in the NYSC allowance, but a local government initiative for corps members serving specifically in Urue-Offong/Oruko.

Uno also said the council would provide support to help corps members carry out their duties during their service year. He asked them to regard the local government as their home for the duration of their posting and assured them that their welfare and safety would remain priorities.

Accommodation was also raised during the meeting. Uno directed the council's Works Department to inspect the lodges used by corps members and identify areas that require repairs, renovation or other interventions.

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READ ALSO: Police issue nationwide alert over possible attacks on schools, churches and NYSC camps

The chairman described the additional payment as a practical way of supporting young Nigerians who have been deployed to the area to contribute their skills and time to its development.

The announcement comes as the Federal Government continues to pursue reforms aimed at changing how the NYSC operates. 

In June 2026, the Federal Executive Council approved a comprehensive reform of the scheme, including changes to deployment, orientation, primary assignments and skills development.

Speaking on behalf of the corps members, their Community Liaison Officer, Ukachukwu Ifeanyi, thanked the council chairman for the gesture and other development initiatives in the area.

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As of the time of publishing, no separate statement from the NYSC national headquarters confirming the local government's payment arrangement had been published.

The ₦20,000 figure and immediate commencement of the payment are based on the announcement by the Urue-Offong/Oruko council chairman.

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