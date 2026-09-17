Nigerians detained at a deportation facility in India have appealed to the Federal Government for help returning home.

Nigerians detained at a deportation facility in India have appealed to the Federal Government for help returning home.

“We have no proper food”: Over 200 Nigerians in India detention camp plead with Tinubu for help

Nigerians detained at an India deportation facility appeal to the Nigerian government for help.

A Nigerian detainee says more than 200 Nigerians remain at an India deportation facility.

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Detainees allege poor food, inadequate healthcare and worsening mental health.

Nigeria says it is seeking another amnesty to help Nigerians leave India without penalties.

More than 200 Nigerians reportedly held at a deportation facility in India have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for help, alleging poor food, inadequate medical care and prolonged delays in returning home.

In a video circulating online, a man who identified himself as Browson Clever said he had been at the facility since June and claimed some Nigerians had spent more than two or three years there.

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“We have over 200 Nigerians in this place,” Clever said, appealing to Nigerians and the government to intervene. We don't have proper medication, no proper food. We have gone through depression and all of that.”

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Over 200 Nigerians stranded in India are pleading for government assistance to return home.



The Nigerians are reportedly being held in Indian deportation facilities, mainly over visa overstays and expired passports.



They are appealing to the Nigerian government… pic.twitter.com/GliUmKmBHX — BSN (@Barristerstreet) September 17, 2026

Clever also alleged that the prolonged detention was affecting the mental health of detainees. He claimed that “people have gone mad” and that “some persons have died”, but provided no names, figures, dates or details about the alleged deaths in the video.

The latest appeal comes days after the case of Ekene Chukwuma, a Nigerian detained at the Lampur detention camp in Delhi, attracted public attention.

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Chukwuma has alleged that delays in obtaining travel documents are keeping Nigerians at the facility even after they become eligible to leave under India's amnesty arrangement.

In a separate interview with Vanguard, he claimed more than 2,000 Nigerians were at the camp , although that figure has not been independently confirmed. He also alleged poor sanitation and healthcare and claimed that two people died at the camp last year.

The conflicting figures underline the need for an official headcount. NiDCOM has confirmed that hundreds of Nigerians are being held across Indian prisons and detention facilities.

It said Nigerian officials had, as of September 1, visited 198 Nigerian inmates across five prisons in Maharashtra, while others were held in facilities in other Indian states.

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The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said India introduced an amnesty for undocumented Nigerian migrants in May 2025.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

The programme was initially for six months and was later extended by three months. NiDCOM said thousands of Nigerians returned during the amnesty , while some who did not regularise their status or leave were subsequently detained.

NiDCOM also said Chukwuma was arrested in December 2025 after overstaying his visa and had been issued an Emergency Travel Certificate to facilitate his return. Chukwuma disputed that account, saying he spent months in detention before receiving the document.

The commission stated that the Nigerian High Commission in India is monitoring Chukwuma's case and those of other Nigerians awaiting deportation. It also said the mission had requested another six-month amnesty for Nigerians living or working illegally in India.

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The issue was raised at the highest diplomatic level on September 13, when Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, held talks with India's Foreign Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, in New Delhi.

India's Foreign Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar.

According to Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu sought a further extension of the amnesty to allow affected Nigerians to return voluntarily without penalties .

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

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The Indian authorities had not publicly responded to the latest allegations about conditions or the reported deaths by the time of submission.