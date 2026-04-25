‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen V’ cancelled after two seasons: Here’s why

After two high-stakes seasons, the Godolkin University chapter comes to a close as the story merges with the main The Boys timeline

After two high-stakes seasons, the Godolkin University chapter comes to a close as the story merges with the main The Boys timeline

‘Gen V’ has been cancelled after two seasons. Here’s why the The Boys spinoff ended, what led to the decision, and how its characters will continue in Season 5

Gen V has been cancelled after two seasons, with its story wrapped up in the Season 2 finale.

The tragic death of Chance Perdomo and the resulting production delays led to major storyline changes.

Some cast members, including Asa Germann, who are moving on to new projects, hinted that the show wouldn’t return.

Key characters from Gen V will continue their story in The Boys Season 5, tying both shows together.

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Fans of Gen V have officially reached the end of the road. The superhero college drama, set in the same chaotic world as The Boys, has been cancelled after just two seasons.

The show first dropped in 2023 and quickly built a loyal fanbase with its darker, edgier take on young superheroes navigating power, identity, and ambition at Godolkin University. But by 2025, after Season 2 wrapped, the writing was already on the wall.

Why ‘Gen V’ was cancelled?

Chance Perdomo, an American and British actor, and lead character in the Amazon Prime Video series Gen V, died March 30, 2024

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While the cancellation surprised some viewers, insiders say it didn’t come out of nowhere.

A major turning point for the show was the tragic death of cast member Chance Perdomo in a motorcycle accident in March 2024. His passing deeply affected production, forcing delays and a major rewrite of the storyline. Writers had to quickly restructure episodes that were originally built around his character.

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Instead of stretching things out, producers chose to wrap up the story properly in Season 2. So rather than leaving loose ends, the finale was designed to feel like a conclusion.

Another clue came when Asa Germann signed on as a series regular for a new Paramount+ show, Frisco King. Moves like that usually signal that a show isn’t coming back.

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How ‘Gen V’ characters move forward

Though Gen V has ended, the franchise is far from over, with Vought Rising and other spinoffs already in the works for 2027 and beyond

Even though Gen V is done, its characters aren’t disappearing. Several of them, including Marie Moreau, Jordan Li, Cate Dunlap, and Sam Riordan, are already confirmed to appear in The Boys Season 5, which is currently streaming.

The transition wasn’t random. The Season 2 finale of Gen V clearly set this up, with the young supes being pulled into Starlight’s resistance against Homelander.

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Instead of ending the story abruptly, the creators basically folded Gen V into the main storyline of The Boys. It’s less of a cancellation that kills the story and more of a shift in where the story continues.

The bigger picture for 'The Boys' universe

Several Gen V favourites are confirmed to transition into the final season of The Boys, joining the fight against Vought’s corruption

Godolkin University played a big role in expanding the franchise, introducing a new generation of superheroes, and showing how Vought shapes them from the ground up.

Even with just two seasons, Gen V managed to explore themes like institutional corruption, power struggles, and identity in a way that felt fresh within the franchise.

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Now, everything is building toward the final chapter. The Boys will end with its Season 5 finale on May 20, 2026.

But that’s not the end of the universe. A new spinoff, Vought Rising, is already lined up for 2027, and there are hints that more projects, including The Boys Mexico, could be on the way.