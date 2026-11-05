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Thank You Cesc — Man Utd fans grateful to fabregas after Como destroy Lens 9-1

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:53 - 05 November 2026
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Manchester United supporters are breathing a sigh of relief after watching Como destroy Lens 9-1 in their UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash.
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The Italian side ran completely riot in their debut UCL season, dismantling the Ligue 1 outfit with relentless attacking flair and piling on goal after goal in one of the most lopsided scorelines in the competition's history.

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At full time, Manchester United fans on social media could not help but reflect on their own recent humiliation against Fàbregas’ high-flying side.

United had suffered an embarrassing 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Como earlier in the campaign, a result that cranked up the heat under Michael Carrick.

After that defeat, Fabregas revealed he asked his team to slow down as soon as they went four goals up, preferring to conserve their energy for the games to come.

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Fans flooded timelines, claiming that it could have been worse, and thanked Fabregas for what was practically an act of benevolence.

Here are some posts from Manchester United fans

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