Thank You Cesc — Man Utd fans grateful to fabregas after Como destroy Lens 9-1
The Italian side ran completely riot in their debut UCL season, dismantling the Ligue 1 outfit with relentless attacking flair and piling on goal after goal in one of the most lopsided scorelines in the competition's history.
At full time, Manchester United fans on social media could not help but reflect on their own recent humiliation against Fàbregas’ high-flying side.
United had suffered an embarrassing 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Como earlier in the campaign, a result that cranked up the heat under Michael Carrick.
After that defeat, Fabregas revealed he asked his team to slow down as soon as they went four goals up, preferring to conserve their energy for the games to come.
Fans flooded timelines, claiming that it could have been worse, and thanked Fabregas for what was practically an act of benevolence.
Here are some posts from Manchester United fans
Fabregas knew exactly what he was saying 😅😮 https://t.co/NYP9MG1mgG— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 4, 2026
Thank you Fabregas for telling your players to stop scoring against Manchester United. I thought you were joking until today— lobistars🇳🇬 (@john322226) November 4, 2026
What if Fabregas didn’t tell his boys to slow down ?— Crocodile Python (@logicfgs) November 4, 2026
i’m crying man, this is what they wanted to do to us but fabregas told them to chill out of respect after the fourth goal— Tomi (@tomiwebstr) November 4, 2026
⏮️🎙️| Cesc Fàbregas after facing Manchester United: “I told them [Como players] to slow down at 4-0!” Today, he beat Lens 1-9. Doesn't look like he told them to stop this time! 😅 https://t.co/sKUm3fpl6F— Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) November 4, 2026
Manchester United and fans doesn’t know what Fabregas had done for them when he begged his players to slow down on 4-0.— Emeka (@ikwuazomsX) November 5, 2026