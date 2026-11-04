Tennis legend Rafael Nadal set to join Real Madrid's board of directors

Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing to appoint tennis icon Rafael Nadal to their board of directors. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been an honorary club member since 2011 and maintains a close relationship with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

"For Real Madrid and Madridistas worldwide, it is a source of immense pride that a figure of his sporting and human stature—a true role model in Spanish and global sport—is joining our board of directors," the club stated, as reported by AFP.

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Real Madrid's club members (socios) are expected to ratify Nadal's appointment at the club's General Assembly on November 21. "I want to thank President Florentino Perez and the board for proposing me to join the Real Madrid board of directors. I accepted with great excitement, and I look forward to learning and contributing in every way I can."