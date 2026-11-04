Advertisement

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal set to join Real Madrid's board of directors

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 14:14 - 04 November 2026
Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing to appoint tennis icon Rafael Nadal to their board of directors. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been an honorary club member since 2011 and maintains a close relationship with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.
Advertisement

"For Real Madrid and Madridistas worldwide, it is a source of immense pride that a figure of his sporting and human stature—a true role model in Spanish and global sport—is joining our board of directors," the club stated, as reported by AFP.

Advertisement

Real Madrid's club members (socios) are expected to ratify Nadal's appointment at the club's General Assembly on November 21. "I want to thank President Florentino Perez and the board for proposing me to join the Real Madrid board of directors. I accepted with great excitement, and I look forward to learning and contributing in every way I can."

In 2023, Nadal stated that he would love to become Real Madrid president one day, though he questioned whether he had the necessary qualifications for the role. Ahead of this year's club elections, Nadal distanced himself from reports linking him to an active presidential bid.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...