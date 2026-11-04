Tennis legend Rafael Nadal set to join Real Madrid's board of directors
"For Real Madrid and Madridistas worldwide, it is a source of immense pride that a figure of his sporting and human stature—a true role model in Spanish and global sport—is joining our board of directors," the club stated, as reported by AFP.
Real Madrid's club members (socios) are expected to ratify Nadal's appointment at the club's General Assembly on November 21. "I want to thank President Florentino Perez and the board for proposing me to join the Real Madrid board of directors. I accepted with great excitement, and I look forward to learning and contributing in every way I can."
In 2023, Nadal stated that he would love to become Real Madrid president one day, though he questioned whether he had the necessary qualifications for the role. Ahead of this year's club elections, Nadal distanced himself from reports linking him to an active presidential bid.