Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi scored his second Premier League goal in three games for Coventry City.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi continued his resurgence, scoring early to spark Coventry City to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League relegation battle at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday afternoon.

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The encounter, played on November 21, saw Frank Lampard’s Coventry side secure three massive points against the bottom-of-the-table Eagles.

Awoniyi, who had recently found his scoring touch against Sunderland, delivered again to ignite a chaotic five-goal thriller.

After a back-and-forth contest that saw Crystal Palace twice erase a deficit, the hosts ultimately snatched the win thanks to a devastating late own goal, deepening the misery for the visiting Londoners.

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Key match details

Coventry flew out of the blocks, instantly rewarding the home crowd. In just the 5th minute, Jack Rudoni provided a pinpoint assist for Taiwo Awoniyi, who unleashed an unstoppable right-footed shot past goalkeeper Dean Henderson to give the Sky Blues a 1-0 lead.

Finding the net for the second time this season, Awoniyi is steadily rebuilding his form after a slow start to the campaign. His physical presence and clinical finishing underline exactly why Nigeria manager Eric Chelle continues to rely on him for the Super Eagles' upcoming fixtures.

However, Crystal Palace responded swiftly. In the 13th minute, Yéremy Pino leveled the score with a sharp left-footed strike after being set up by Jørgen Strand Larsen. Coventry reclaimed the advantage in the 30th minute when Tatsuhiro Sakamoto volleyed home another assist from Rudoni to make it 2-1.

Just as the hosts looked ready to carry their lead into the break, Strand Larsen struck deep into first-half stoppage time (45+1'), powering a header into the net to send the teams into the locker room deadlocked at 2-2. Awoniyi was substituted at halftime, replaced by Sidiki Cherif as Lampard opted for a tactical shift.

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The second half was a tense, tightly contested affair with both sides desperately searching for a winner. Crystal Palace dominated possession and generated more chances, but Coventry's defense, anchored by Ethan Pinnock, held firm..