The Federal Government announces the restoration of electricity supply to Lagos and other areas affected by recent outages

The Federal Government announces the restoration of electricity supply to Lagos and other areas affected by recent outages

“Which Lagos?” Nigerians react as FG announces power restoration after days of blackout

The Federal Government announced the restoration of electricity to parts of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, and the FCT following repairs to the Benin-Egbin transmission line. However, many citizens on social media are raising doubts about actual power availability in their areas.

The Federal Government announced that power supply had been restored to parts of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the FCT after repairs to the Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line.

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Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe said the repaired line increased supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts.

The blackout was caused by Egbin power plant maintenance and vandalism of the transmission line, leading to a loss of nearly 800 megawatts.

Nigerians reacted online, with some questioning the areas that had received power restoration and demanding more reliable electricity supply.

The Federal Government says electricity supply has returned to many areas affected by the recent blackout in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after repairs were completed on a major transmission line.

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The announcement, however, has triggered mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians asking when exactly they would start seeing the restored power in their areas.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, announced that the Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line had been repaired and restored to service after it was vandalised.

According to Tegbe, the repaired line was already transmitting electricity and had helped increase power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, bringing supply back to the level before the disruption.

He said power had returned to several affected locations, while efforts were still ongoing to restore full electricity supply to areas yet to be reconnected.

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The minister added that the Ministry of Power was working with electricity generation companies, the system operator, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and distribution companies to improve and maintain supply.

Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe announced that the repaired Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line had been restored to service.

He reiterated that providing reliable electricity remained one of the government’s priorities.

The blackout was linked to a combination of planned maintenance at the Egbin Power Plant and the vandalism of the Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line, which supplies between 300 and 400 megawatts to the Lagos electricity network.

Tegbe had earlier explained that both incidents caused a loss of almost 800 megawatts, forcing authorities to introduce load shedding across parts of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Kwara.

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However, some Nigerians took to social media to question the government’s announcement, with many saying they were yet to experience any improvement in their areas.

An X user, HORLARB (@horlarbsblog), asked: "Which part of Lagos??"

Another user, @OBIDIENT004, criticised the announcement, writing:

"Nobody lies more than Tegbe. Same fool that said Nigerians were begging him to off light. We play too much in this country."

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Similarly, @thecrizQuam questioned the consistency of the power supply.

"Power of how many hours sir huh? We need to remove this old people from power we don't need you people..."

The power disruption had affected parts of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory before repairs were completed.

A resident of Abeokuta, @FaletiAdedamola, said electricity had returned briefly in his area.

"We used light yesterday at my area in Abeokuta. Only for 4/5 hours ooo."

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Another user, @MCEMMANUEL19, also challenged the announcement, saying:

"Which Lagos? Oga stop this rubbish and give us light since four days now no light."