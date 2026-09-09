Itele’s ‘Koleoso’ becomes most-viewed African film on YouTube with 141.6m views

Itele’s ‘Koleoso’ becomes most-viewed African film on YouTube with 141.6m views

Itele makes Nollywood history as ‘Koleoso’ becomes Africa’s most-viewed film on YouTube with 141.6m views

Itele’s ‘Koleoso’ has made Nollywood history after becoming Africa’s most-viewed film on YouTube with 141.6 million views.

Itele’s “Koleoso” has crossed 141.6 million YouTube views, becoming the most-viewed African film on the platform according to reports.

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The movie became the first Nollywood title and African movie title to surpass 100 million YouTube views as a single title.

Itele credited the achievement to hard work, consistency and creativity, while thanking his fans, cast and crew.

The milestone highlights YouTube’s growing role as a distribution platform for Nollywood filmmakers.

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele, has made history after his movie “Koleoso” became the most-viewed African film on YouTube, recording 141.6 million views on the platform.

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The Yoruba-language fantasy thriller achieved the milestone after becoming the first Nollywood title and African movie title to surpass 100 million views on YouTube as a single film, according to reports.

Itele announced the achievement on his social media page, describing it as a major milestone for himself, his team, Nollywood and African cinema.

“History. Record. Legacy. Koleoso hits 100 million+ views in total. Officially, the first Nollywood title and the first African movie title to hit this milestone on YouTube as one title. Yes — one title, one story, one movement,” he wrote.

The actor credited the achievement to hard work, consistency and creativity, while appreciating his cast, crew and fans who supported the project.

“Hard work. Consistency. Creativity. From day zero, we won this,” Itele added.

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Nollywood actor and filmmaker Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele

“Koleoso” follows a family involved in a supernatural struggle rooted in Yoruba traditions and features several Nollywood actors, including Fatai Odua, Oluwakemi Apesin, Afeez Abiodun and Yetunde Barnabas, among others.

The film’s success adds to the growing influence of YouTube as a major distribution platform for Nollywood productions, allowing filmmakers to reach audiences beyond traditional cinema and streaming platforms.

Before reaching the milestone, Itele reflected on the journey behind the film’s success, saying discipline and consistency played a major role in its growth.

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“From overlooked to overwhelming. That boy from the hood they once ignored chose discipline over distraction and consistency over excuses,” he wrote.

The achievement has drawn congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans, with many describing it as a major moment for Yoruba cinema and Nollywood as a whole.