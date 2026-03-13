“No More Cho Cho Cho”: Smartcash Says Nigerians Demand Proof, Not Fintech Promises

In Nigerian slang, few phrases capture public frustration quite like “cho cho cho.” It is what people say when talk is cheap, and promises are plenty, but results are nowhere to be found.

In recent years, the phrase has become a playful but pointed way of calling out disappointing exaggeration, especially in spaces where candour is priceless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Smartcash Payment Service Bank (PSB), the Airtel- owned digital financial services platform, is leaning into this familiar expression with its latest campaign, No Be Cho Cho Cho. The message suggests that the bank’s promises are not hollow.

At the campaign unveiling, which was held recently in Lagos, Smartcash PSB’s CEO, Ayotunde Kuponiyi, told the gathering of journalists of his company’s confidence in the product they have built. “Nigerians have experienced inconsistency and unclear charges across various platforms in the past,” he said. “With No Be Cho Cho Cho, we are saying clearly: don’t just listen to what we say; experience the proof.”

The campaign takes a distinctly urban and youth-oriented approach. By adopting a phrase already embedded in everyday conversation, Smartcash positions itself as a brand that understands how young Nigerians communicate and what they expect from modern financial services.

The tone is relatable and conversational, but the underlying message is serious. Today’s users are no longer impressed by promises alone. They want platforms that deliver speed, reliability, and concrete value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This cultural connection is particularly important because Nigeria’s fintech boom is largely being driven by a mobile-first generation. Millions of Nigerians now almost completely rely on their smartphones as their gateway to banking and financial transactions. From sending money to friends and family to paying bills or saving funds, financial apps have become a daily utility rather than a luxury.

A most crucial demographic

For this audience, convenience and transparency matter just as much as innovation. Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 45 are among the most digitally engaged consumers in Africa, and they have quickly learned to compare apps, evaluate benefits, and switch platforms if they feel a service is not meeting expectations. In that environment, fintech companies are under pressure to offer not just new features but clear and consistent value.

Smartcash’s campaign appears designed to speak directly to that mindset. Rather than focusing only on technology or corporate messaging, the platform highlights practical benefits that users can experience immediately. Among these are zero transfer charges, instant payments, and cash back rewards that help users get more out of everyday transactions.

Another key offering is the Smart Saver feature, which allows users to earn up to 15% interest per annum on their savings. In a country where millions of young professionals and small business owners would benefit from a stable mainstream option for growing their financial assets, savings products that combine convenience with attractive returns are becoming increasingly appealing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the brand, the broader goal is to simplify financial services while ensuring they remain accessible to more Nigerians. Mobile money and digital banking tools are playing a growing role in expanding financial inclusion across the country, particularly for users who may not have easy access to traditional banking infrastructure.

“Financial inclusion is a critical pillar of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and with the launch of ‘No Be Cho Cho Cho’, we are proving our commitment to this vision,” Kuponiyi said.

The No Be Cho Cho Cho campaign also arrives at a time when Nigeria’s fintech sector is becoming more competitive than ever. New platforms continue to enter the market, each promising faster transactions, smoother user experiences, and lower fees. For consumers, this growing competition can be a positive development because it pushes companies to improve their offerings and stay responsive to user needs.

For fintech brands, however, it also means that credibility matters more than ever. Users are increasingly quick to question exaggerated marketing claims or services that fail to meet expectations. In such an environment, campaigns that emphasize transparency and proof of value can help build trust with audiences who are already familiar with the realities of digital finance.

This is where the cultural power of the phrase “Cho Cho Cho” becomes significant. By flipping the slang into a marketing statement, SmartCash attempts to acknowledge the skepticism that many consumers feel while also presenting itself as a platform focused on results. The campaign’s tone suggests that actions speak louder than words, particularly in a space where users have many alternatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement