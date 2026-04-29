Remembering 11 victims of police shootings over the last five years and the ongoing struggle for accountability in Nigeria

Remembering 11 victims of police shootings over the last five years and the ongoing struggle for accountability in Nigeria

#EndPoliceBrutality: 11 victims of irresponsible police shootings in the last 5 years

A look at 11 victims of police shootings in Nigeria over the past five years, including Bolanle Raheem and Mene Ogidi, highlighting ongoing concerns about brutality, accountability, and justice.

At least 11 Nigerians were killed or injured by police shootings across different states between 2022 and 2026.

Many incidents involved indiscriminate or reckless firing, including at checkpoints, protests, and public gatherings.

In several cases, the identities of officers were not disclosed and justice processes remain unclear or incomplete.

The repeated incidents continue to fuel nationwide calls for police reform and accountability in Nigeria.

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The conversation around police brutality in Nigeria hasn’t slowed down, and sadly, neither have the incidents. Over the past five years, multiple cases of civilians being shot by police officers have been reported across the country. Some sparked outrage, others quietly faded without justice.

Here’s a look at 11 victims whose stories continue to raise questions about accountability and reform.

Families and activists continue to organize vigils to ensure that the victims of police shootings are not forgotten by the state

Bolanle Raheem

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On December 25, 2022, Bolanle Raheem, a 41-year-old pregnant lawyer, was shot dead by a police officer under the Ajah Bridge in Lagos.

She was in the car with her husband, sister, and children, returning from an eatery around 11 am. While attempting a U-turn, a police officer opened fire at the vehicle. The bullet struck her, and she later died in the hospital.

The officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi, was identified as the shooter.

Garafu Baruimoh

Just weeks earlier, on December 7, 2022, Gafaru Buraimoh was killed by a stray bullet in Ajah, Lagos.

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He had just exited SkyMall around 10 pm when police officers, reportedly raiding black market fuel sellers, began shooting. According to his brother, “His resistance angered the officers who started shooting indiscriminately.”

Police spokesperson SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident, stating:“At about 2330hrs (11:30 p.m.) of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, a shooting incident involving men of Ajah Division resulted in the unfortunate death of Gafaru Buraimoh… The officer behind the shooting… was immediately disarmed and has been detained.”

READ ALSO: Outrage as police officer kills restrained suspect in Delta; IGP promises prosecution of rogue officer

Igwe Odinaka and Chikere Obieche

On April 24, 2022, two businessmen, Igwe Odinaka and Chikere Obieche, were shot dead at a birthday party in Gowon Estate, Lagos.

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A police officer, reportedly drunk and trying to impress the host, fired shots into the crowd, hitting the victims. Despite assurances that “those responsible will not go scot free,” no clear outcome has been made public.

Koleosho Abayomi

Koleosho Abayomi, a security guard in Lekki, was shot on September 28, 2022, during the enforcement of Lagos’ okada ban.

Police officers stormed Lekki Peninsula Scheme II, and in the process, Abayomi was hit by gunfire. He survived the incident, and authorities said his medical bills were covered. The officer involved was not publicly identified.

Paul Durowaiye

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In Kogi State, on January 22, 2022, Paul Durowaiye was killed in a shocking altercation with a police officer.

Reports say the dispute began after Durowaiye allegedly drank a sachet of water belonging to the officer. Police later claimed the officer acted in self-defence, though details remain unclear.

Godsent Obhafuoso

On August 13, 2022, Godsent Obhafuoso was killed during a burial ceremony in Edo State.

He was assisting his boss and recording the event when a police officer fired shots, hitting both a cameraman and Obhafuoso. He was later pronounced dead at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

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The family has since called for justice, with no confirmed prosecution.

Oliver Ezra Barawani

Oliver Ezra Barawani, a graduate of Taraba State University, was shot dead on June 4, 2022, at a checkpoint near Jalingo.

A witness wrote:“Oliver Ezra Gone too Soon! He was shot by a police officer at a checkpoint… He was unarmed, innocent, and calm… Nigerian Police brutality has continued unabated.”

Authorities did not release an official statement on the incident.

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Emmanuel Joseph

On May 27, 2022, Emmanuel Joseph, a youth political leader in Calabar, was killed during a political event.

Police officers reportedly fired shots to disperse a tense crowd at a party. A source claimed Joseph was shot in the chest, after which officers allegedly “threw teargas canisters… covered the bloodstains… and fled with his corpse.”

No official police response followed.

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Toba Adedeji

Journalist Toba Adedeji was shot on May 23, 2022, while covering a protest in Osogbo, Osun State.

Protesters had gathered over another alleged killing when police arrived and opened fire to disperse the crowd. Authorities later said an investigation had been ordered.

Emeka Uwalaka

Emeka Uwalaka, a student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, was shot on July 11, 2022, in Imo State.

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He was reportedly returning from church when a police officer fired, with the bullet hitting his hostel gate and fatally wounding him. There was no official police statement.

Mene Ogidi

The most recent case is Mene Ogidi, a 28-year-old upcoming singer, killed on March 28, 2026, in Delta State.

He had gone to collect a waybill when a gun was allegedly found inside the package. According to reports, a police officer identified as Ogbegbe shot him.

Public outrage followed, with many demanding justice: “Nigerians cry out for Justice For 28-year-old Upcoming singer OG Million… Nigerian Police brutality has continued unabated!

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A pattern Nigerians can’t ignore

While some officers, like those involved in the Mene Ogidi case, face trial, many investigations remain stalled or undisclosed to the public

From Lagos to Delta, these incidents point to a troubling pattern: excessive force, lack of accountability, and slow or silent investigations.

While some officers were reportedly detained, many cases remain unresolved, with victims’ families still waiting for justice.