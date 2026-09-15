Court jails nine for 10 years each over crude oil theft in Akwa Ibom.

Court jails nine for 10 years each over crude oil theft in Akwa Ibom.

Nine men sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for stealing crude oil in Akwa Ibom

A Federal High Court in Uyo has sentenced nine men to 10 years imprisonment each for crude oil theft and pipeline tampering in Akwa Ibom.

A court sentenced nine men to 10 years imprisonment each for crude oil theft in Akwa Ibom.

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They were convicted for conspiracy and tampering with an oil pipeline.

The men were arrested during a DSS and Navy operation in Ibeno LGA.

Ten other suspects arrested alongside them are still facing legal proceedings.

A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sentenced nine men to 10 years imprisonment each for crude oil theft and tampering with an oil pipeline.

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The convicts were among 19 suspects arrested during an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy over alleged illegal crude oil activities in the state.

The nine men were arrested after security operatives reportedly caught them stealing crude oil from an oil wellhead identified as ASABO-D in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Those convicted include Michael Mebawondu, Owei Godspower Mitin, Godspromise Amigoe, Opuowei Siarerebo, Gerekumo Panyan, Newyear Orimisan, Victor Ita, Egbayelo Innocent Oluwatomisin and Ayakimeze Alexander Amagbopere.

Delivering judgment, Justice Joy Ikpeme found the men guilty of two charges bordering on conspiracy and tampering with an oil pipeline, offences contrary to Section 1(7) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

The court sentenced each of the convicts to five years imprisonment for conspiracy and 10 years imprisonment for tampering with an oil pipeline. However, the sentences will run concurrently, meaning each convict will spend a maximum of 10 years in prison.

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The court also ruled that the convicts would serve their sentences without an option of fine.

The case followed an operation by security agencies aimed at disrupting crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities in Akwa Ibom’s coastal communities.

According to reports, the suspects were arrested alongside 10 other individuals during the operation. While the nine men have now been convicted, the remaining 10 suspects are still expected to face further legal proceedings.

A security source described the conviction as another step in ongoing efforts by security agencies to tackle crude oil theft, which authorities say affects Nigeria’s oil revenue and contributes to environmental damage in oil-producing communities.

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