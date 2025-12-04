Juma Jux, Mr Eazi, Mavo Among Top 10 Most Googled Celebrities In Nigeria in 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, Google searches reveal a nation captivated by celebrity culture, with music, fashion, and viral moments dominating the public’s attention.

The search trends of 2025 tell the story of a nation captivated by opulent weddings, cinematic triumphs, and the meteoric rise of new musical titans. From the icy landscapes of Iceland to the bustling streets of Lagos, Nigerian internet users spent the year tracking the movements of their favourite stars.

Here are the 10 celebrities who dominated the Nigerian Google search bars in 2025.

Juma Jux

Tanzanian music star Juma Jux | Credit: Instagram

The Tanzanian R&B star effectively became an honorary Nigerian in 2025, courtesy of his high-profile union with influencer Priscilla Ojo.

Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux.

Dubbed #JP2025, their festivities blurred the lines between reality and entertainment. It began with a vibrant traditional ceremony in Lagos in April that shut down the internet, attended by the crème de la crème of Nollywood. Fans were glued to their screens for the "white wedding" shortly after, a spectacle that many later debated was a genius marketing rollout for their collaborative music video, "Ololufe."

Priscilla and her husband Juma Jux

Congratulations to Juma Jux and Priscialla

While the couple welcomed their first child in August, Nigerians welcomed their new "in-law" with open arms and millions of streams.

Mr Eazi

Musician and businessman Mr. Eazi

While his tech unicorn status with Zagadat Capital kept him in the financial pages, it was Mr Eazi’s "fairytale" wedding marathon to Temi Otedola that broke the internet. The couple finally tied the knot in a three-part global spectacle that fans are still dissecting.

Breathtaking photos from Temi Otedola, Mr. Eazi’s weddings across 3 countries

The celebrations spanned a civil union at the Mairie de Monaco on May 9, a cultural extravaganza in Dubai in July, and culminated in a breathtaking white wedding at the iconic Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík, Iceland, in August.

Breathtaking photos from Temi Otedola, Mr. Eazi’s weddings across 3 countries

With billionaire guests like Aliko Dangote in attendance and a surprise performance by R&B icon John Legend at the reception held at Kleif Farm, Eazi proved that when it comes to wedding season, he plays in a league of his own.

Mavo

Afrobeats rising star Mavo | Credit: X

2025 was the year the underground went mainstream. Mavo is unarguably the viral sensation of the year. The 22-year-old singer forced his way into the top 10 with a sound that redefined the "Alté" scene. His search results were driven by listeners trying to decode his cryptic lyrics on hits like "Money Constant" and the viral anthem "Shakabulizzy." The latter, which featured a blockbuster verse from Davido, cemented his status and even earned him the title of Billboard’s African Rookie of the Month in November. His rapid ascent from obscurity to topping Apple Music Nigeria charts sparked endless debates on X, establishing him as one of the most definitive new voices in Afrobeats.

Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre | Credit: Getty Images

British actor Aaron Pierre found a massive fanbase in Nigeria this year following his commanding vocal performance in Mufasa: The Lion King. Although the film premiered in late 2024 with a record-breaking ₦64 million opening weekend in Nigeria, its cultural impact resonated throughout 2025. Pierre’s portrayal of the titular lion earned him universal acclaim, with Nigerians flocking to Google to compare his baritone to James Earl Jones’s legacy.

Aaron Pierre | Credit: Instagram

The actor was also fawned over by millions of female movie fans across the world due to his chiseled physique and attractive looks.

His popularity surged further as fans fan-casted him in potential Nollywood collaborations, solidifying his status as Nigeria's favourite international "cousin."

Chika Ike has got to be one of the sexiest celebrities around but her latest photo on Instagram will probably take her a step further on that list. [Instagram/ChikaIke]

Kemi Adetiba

Nollywood powerhouse Kemi Adetiba

The "General" commanded attention once again. Search traffic for Kemi Adetiba, the movie producer extraordinaire, spiked massively as the countdown began for King of Boys 3: The Beginning of the End. After announcing a Christmas Day 2025 theatrical release, every teaser trailer was met with forensic analysis by the "KOB Army." The third instalment promises to expand the universe of Eniola Salami, and fans spent the year refreshing their browsers for leaks, especially after rumours circulated about a major character death that would conclude the franchise's dramatic trilogy.

Kim Sae-ron

Kim Sae-ron died aged 24 | Credit: Instagram

Kim Sae-ron trended in 2025 primarily due to her death by suicide in February, followed by an escalating public and legal dispute between her family and the agency of actor Kim Soo-hyun regarding their past alleged relationship and the circumstances leading to her death. The South Korean actress was found dead at her home on February 16, 2025, at the age of 24. Police ruled her death a suicide. This event drew significant media attention and sparked a wider conversation about the immense pressure and cyberbullying faced by celebrities in the South Korean entertainment industry.

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron reportedly committed suicide in February 2025 | Credit: X

Shortly after her death, a photo she had previously posted and deleted in March 2024 showing her and actor Kim Soo-hyun resurfaced online. This led to allegations from a YouTube channel and her family that she had been in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun when she was a minor (age 15), while he was in his late 20s. The controversy escalated into a heated legal battle, and the continuous release of statements and legal actions from both sides kept the story in the news throughout much of 2025. Nigerian K-drama fans, who are avid consumers of Korean entertainment, took to Google to translate dispatches from Korean media after her mother released a fiery statement slamming legal representatives. The cancellation of a joint TV special further fuelled the fire, making her a staple topic in Nigerian homes and showing just how interconnected global pop culture has become.

Peju Ogunmola

Nollywood veteran Peju Ogunmola | Credit: Instagram

Veteran actress Peju Ogunmola made headlines in September following the painful loss of her son Sola Ayomikun who passed away after an illness.

In a statement released by the family’s spokesperson Yemi Amodu, Sola died in Ibadan. The statement also addressed false claims that he died from a bathroom accident in the UK

Peju lost her only child in September 2025 | Credit: X

“He was briefly unwell and, during this period, received first-class medical care. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he peacefully answered the call of his creator. He passed away at a hospital in Ibadan, Nigeria and has since been laid to rest at Eternal Rest Home.”

The news quickly circulated on social media where curious fans went online to verify the legitimacy of the news that devastated the Nigerian movie industry.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor | Getty Images

Teyana Taylor is the cool girl everyone lowkey wants to be. She appears to have cast a spell over Nigerian fashion enthusiasts, leaving her influence impossible to ignore. Yet, she was massively envied for her sizzling romance with the universally adored Aaron Pierre.

The pair set the internet ablaze even before official confirmation of their status. The sparks first flickered in February 2025, when the pair were seen sitting close, sharing whispered conversations at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, and later at the American Black Film Festival Honors. Rumours swirled, but the world truly leaned in when, in March, they graced the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together. Teyana stoked the fire on Instagram, posting haunting black-and-white snapshots of the duo with the caption, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area.” Every subtle smile, every lingering glance fuelled the speculation.

In the months that followed, the pair teased fans with playful, understated flirtations across social media, their chemistry impossible to ignore. The tension reached cinematic levels when they co-starred as lovers in Teyana’s evocative “Long Time” music video, released in early June.

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre confirmed their romance in June 2025 | Credit: Instagram

Finally, the whispers became reality in early June 2025, coinciding with Aaron Pierre’s 31st birthday. On June 7, Teyana made it Instagram official, sharing a radiant selfie with Aaron alongside a heartfelt birthday tribute. A video of the couple locked in an intimate kiss and canoodling at the surprise party Teyana orchestrated soon went viral, cementing their status as a power couple.

Hollywood power couple Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor | Credit: Instagram

Pierre later reciprocated the love, posting from the celebration to thank Teyana, calling her “one of one.” Their love story, part glamour, part intrigue, culminated in a search spike within the Nigerian audience.

