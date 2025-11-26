Advertisement

Davido, Mavo, Ecool, Morravey & Others Link Up for New Anthem ‘Galorizzy’

David Ben
David Ben 12:07 - 26 November 2025
Davido, Mavo, Morravey, Ecool, and a lineup of African hitmakers, have united for one of the year’s most anticipated collaborative anthems.
“Galorizzy’ has finally arrived and fans already love it. The brand new collaboration has quickly set the tempo for the end of the year celebrations. Leading the charge is Afrobeats icon Davido, joined by street-pop sensation Mavo. DMW’s rising star Morravey brings her distinct vocals to the mix, while DJ Ecool and IPHXNE DJ supply the production and DJ firepower. South African Amapiano standouts Scott Maphuma and K Zaka round out the remarkable roster.


Unsurprisingly, the release is already trending. The song is built around the infectious Amapiano beat. This is not surprising given the South African features.

The track is themed entirely on "Enjoyment Galorizzy." The title itself promises a non-stop party. The production is very bouncy. DJ Ecool and Iphxne DJ laid down a rich, rhythmic foundation.

Davido immediately brings his signature star power. Mavo adds his gritty street-pop flavour, which is key for the track's viral potential. Morravey, the brilliant singer from the DMW camp, adds melodic energy. Scott Maphuma and K Zaka reinforce the Amapiano core. The song expertly blends Nigerian Afrobeats hooks with South Africa's dominant dance sound.



What the Fans are saying

Following the fresh release this Wednesday, November 26, here’s how fans have reacted on social media.

See posts on X(formerly Twitter) below:

Mavo’s Sensational Mainstream Takeover

Mavo’s inclusion in "Galorizzy" confirms his new position as an industry heavyweight. The 22-year-old star has had a monumental run this year. He has moved from a street-pop niche to global mainstream success. His rise is astonishingly fast.

Afrobeats rising star Mavo | Credit: X
His breakout moment came with the smash hit "Escaladizzy." That song immediately went viral. The remix, featuring heavyweights like Zlatan and Ayra Starr cemented its status. It racked up millions of streams on all platforms. This success put Mavo on the radar of every major executive.

His talent has led to massive collaborations. He featured on the major track "MONEY CONSTANT" alongside Wizkid and DJ Maphorisa. He collaborated with Davido on the "Shakabulizzy Remix." These features show his versatility. They prove he can hold his own next to giants. This is rare for a street-pop artist.


The prestigious recognition continued globally. Mavo was highlighted by Billboard as their African rookie of month for November, following his incredible 2025 output. This feature is a huge industry endorsement. It validates his status as one of Africa's most promising talents. His ability to mint new slang and connect with the youth is his biggest weapon.

