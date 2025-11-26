Davido, Mavo, Ecool, Morravey & Others Link Up for New Anthem ‘Galorizzy’

Davido, Mavo, Morravey, Ecool, and a lineup of African hitmakers, have united for one of the year’s most anticipated collaborative anthems.

“Galorizzy’ has finally arrived and fans already love it. The brand new collaboration has quickly set the tempo for the end of the year celebrations. Leading the charge is Afrobeats icon Davido, joined by street-pop sensation Mavo . DMW’s rising star Morravey brings her distinct vocals to the mix, while DJ Ecool and IPHXNE DJ supply the production and DJ firepower. South African Amapiano standouts Scott Maphuma and K Zaka round out the remarkable roster.



Unsurprisingly, the release is already trending. The song is built around the infectious Amapiano beat. This is not surprising given the South African features.

The track is themed entirely on "Enjoyment Galorizzy." The title itself promises a non-stop party. The production is very bouncy. DJ Ecool and Iphxne DJ laid down a rich, rhythmic foundation.

Davido immediately brings his signature star power. Mavo adds his gritty street-pop flavour, which is key for the track's viral potential. Morravey, the brilliant singer from the DMW camp, adds melodic energy. Scott Maphuma and K Zaka reinforce the Amapiano core. The song expertly blends Nigerian Afrobeats hooks with South Africa's dominant dance sound.





What the Fans are saying

Following the fresh release this Wednesday, November 26, here’s how fans have reacted on social media. See posts on X(formerly Twitter) below:



David don enter kitchen

This December go lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zGRmurVUG0 — Awayem™️ (@awayemicheal) November 25, 2025

This music too sweet damn 🔥🔥🔥 — Tycoon (@tycoon_30bg) November 25, 2025

Mavo’s Sensational Mainstream Takeover

Mavo’s inclusion in "Galorizzy" confirms his new position as an industry heavyweight. The 22-year-old star has had a monumental run this year. He has moved from a street-pop niche to global mainstream success. His rise is astonishingly fast.

Afrobeats rising star Mavo | Credit: X

