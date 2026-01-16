Simisola Kosoko Biography: Age, Music Career, Marriage, and Rise in Nigerian Music

Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Here’s her full biography, music career, marriage to Adekunle Gold, albums, awards, and life today.

Simi's Biography

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, professionally known as Simi, is one of Nigeria’s most respected singer-songwriters, known for her emotive songwriting, distinctive voice, and steady career arc in an industry built on reinvention. Going from her early gospel roots to becoming a mainstream pop force and later an independent artist, Simi’s journey reflects growth and longevity rather than overnight virality.

More than a decade into her career, she remains relevant, continuing to refine her sound, protecting her voice, and building a body of work that prioritises honesty over spectacle.

Profile Summary

Full Name Simisola Bolatito Kosoko Stage Name Simi Date of Birth April 19, 1988 Education Covenant University (Mass Communication) Genre Afropop, R&B, Soul Occupation Singer, Songwriter, Producer, Sound Engineer. Spouse Adekunle Gold Children One

Early Life and Background

Simi was born on April 19, 1988, in Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos State, and grew up as the youngest of four children. She has spoken openly about her parents’ separation when she was nine years old, a personal experience that later shaped the emotional depth often present in her songwriting.

Growing up in Lagos, Simi was exposed early to music and performance, particularly through church, where she sang in the choir and developed her vocal confidence. By the age of ten, she had already begun writing songs, an early sign of the songwriting-led career that would later define her artistry.

Education

Simi attended Stars International College in Ikorodu, Lagos, for her secondary education. She later gained admission into Covenant University, where she studied Mass Communication. Her academic background played a role in shaping her storytelling ability, lyrical clarity, and understanding of audience engagement, skills that have remained evident throughout her career.

Music Beginnings: Gospel Roots

Simi’s professional music journey began in 2008 with the release of her debut gospel album, “Ogaju”. The project, produced entirely by Samklef, featured songs like “Iya Temi” and “Ara Ile” and marked her formal entry into the Nigerian music space.

Although Ogaju did not bring mainstream fame, it helped Simi build vocal discipline, songwriting structure, and performance experience. These foundational years in gospel music allowed her to develop a clear artistic identity before transitioning into the secular music scene.

Breakthrough Into the Mainstream

Simi’s turning point came in 2014 with the release of her EP, “Restless”. The project, which consisted largely of covers of popular songs by artists like Rihanna and Adele, showcased her versatility and vocal interpretation skills. Restless eventually earned her a recording deal with X3M Music.

That same year, Simi released “Tiff” and “E No Go Funny”, two singles that received strong radio airplay and critical attention. “Tiff” in particular stayed well with listeners and was later nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2015. The success of these records positioned her as one of Nigeria’s most promising new voices.

In 2015, she won Most Promising Act to Watch at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, further solidifying her breakout status.

Career Growth and Defining Albums

In 2016, Simi released “Love Don’t Care”, a love ballad addressing tribalism and discrimination in Nigeria. The song’s message-driven approach set her apart at a time when mainstream pop largely avoided social commentary.

That same year, she collaborated with Falz on the EP “Chemistry”, a project that blended storytelling, romance, and social realism. The collaboration was widely praised and became one of the most notable Nigerian joint projects of the decade.

Simi released her second studio album, “Simisola”, in 2017. The album debuted at number five on the Billboard World Albums chart, marking a major career milestone. Songs like “Joromi” and “Smile For Me” defined her sound during this era, combining Afro-pop with soul and R&B influences.

Independence and Studio Brat Era

In May 2019, Simi officially parted ways with X3M Music after her contract expired. A month later, she announced the launch of her independent label, Studio Brat , a move that gave her full creative control.

Under Studio Brat, Simi released “Omo Charlie Champagne, Vol. 1” (2019) and later “To Be Honest” (2022), a deeply personal album featuring artists like Fave, Deja, and Adekunle Gold. The project was supported by the “To Be Honest” Tour, which took her across the UK and the United States, marking a significant expansion of her global audience.

In 2020, she released “Duduke”, a song inspired by her pregnancy, which became one of the most emotionally resonant songs of her career. She followed up with “Lost and Found” (2024), continuing her steady, self-directed run as an independent artist.

Musical Style and Songwriting

Simi’s music blends Afropop, soul, R&B, and alternative influences, but her defining strength remains songwriting. Her lyrics often explore love, self-awareness, vulnerability, and social themes without relying on exaggeration or clichés. Unlike many pop acts, Simi prioritises emotional honesty, allowing her music to age well and maintain relevance.

Awards and Recognition

Over the years, Simi has received numerous accolades, including: Most Promising Act to Watch: Nigeria Entertainment Awards (2015)





Best Vocal Performance (Female): The Headies (2016)





Songwriter of the Year: AFRIMA Awards (2017)



She has also received multiple nominations across major Nigerian and African award platforms.

Marriage to Adekunle Gold and Personal Life

Simi married fellow Artist Adekunle Gold in a private ceremony on January 9, 2019, after dating for several years. Their relationship, often described as low-drama and intentional, has remained one of the most admired partnerships in Nigerian pop culture. In May 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter, Adejare.

Motherhood and Career Balance

Motherhood marked a new phase in Simi’s life and career. She has spoken candidly about how becoming a mother reshaped her priorities, creativity, and approach to work. In an interview with Punch, she noted that motherhood changed her “as a woman, as a person, as an artist, and as a wife.” Rather than slowing her relevance, this phase introduced a more reflective and intentional approach to her output.

Controversies and Public Disputes

Simi has largely stayed away from public controversies. One notable incident occurred in 2023, when Brymo claimed he demanded a sexual relationship from her as a condition for collaboration, a statement that sparked widespread backlash. Brymo later described the claim as an “artistic pursuit,” but the incident highlighted broader conversations around power dynamics in the music industry.

Net Worth

Simi’s exact net worth is not publicly confirmed. However, based on earnings from music sales, touring, endorsements, and partnerships, estimates place her net worth between $1 million and $3 million.

Simisola Today and What’s Next