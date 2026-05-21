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Shockwaves in APC primaries as Fubara, Desmond Elliot exit race, Cubana chief priest loses amid nationwide shake-up

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:46 - 21 May 2026
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Chaos in APC as Fubara, Desmond and Isa pantami withdraw from race
The All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries have sparked nationwide political reactions following a wave of high-profile withdrawals and electoral defeats involving prominent politicians, serving lawmakers, and aspirants across several states.
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  • Siminalayi Fubara and Isa Pantami both withdrew from APC primary processes.

  • Desmond Elliot withdrew from his fourth-term Lagos Assembly re-election bid.

  • Tonye Cole also stepped down from the Rivers governorship primary.

  • Several serving lawmakers lost APC return tickets across states.

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The primaries, held ahead of the next general election cycle, have reshaped internal party dynamics, with several notable figures either stepping down from contests or failing to secure party tickets.

In Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara is reported to have withdrawn from the APC governorship primary process amid ongoing political tensions within the state chapter of the party.

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, also withdrew from the APC governorship primary in Gombe State, citing concerns over the credibility and transparency of the exercise.

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
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In Lagos State, actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot stepped down from his bid for a fourth term in the Lagos State House of Assembly during the APC primary in Surulere Constituency I.

Former governorship candidate Tonye Cole also withdrew from the Rivers State APC governorship primary amid internal party negotiations and tension.

Beyond the withdrawals, several serving lawmakers across the country lost their return tickets in closely contested primaries.

Desmond Elliot

Governorship aspirants:

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Siminalayi Fubara — withdrew from APC governorship primary process, Rivers State

Isa Pantami — withdrew from APC governorship primary, Gombe State

Tonye Cole — withdrew from APC governorship primary, Rivers State

State Assembly

Desmond Elliot — withdrew from Lagos State House of Assembly (Surulere Constituency I) re-election bid

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House of Representatives / Federal Constituencies

Julius Ihonvbere — lost APC return ticket, Edo State

Miriam Onuoha — lost APC ticket, Imo State

Harrison Nwadike — lost APC ticket, Imo State

Emeka Martins Chinedu — lost APC ticket, Imo State

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Mike Etaba — lost APC ticket, Cross River State

Ngozi Okolie — lost APC ticket, Delta State

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami

RELATED: ‘You’re allowed to defend yourself against terrorists’, presidential aide Bwala tells Nigerians

The developments highlight a significant reshaping of the APC’s internal structure ahead of the general elections, with both withdrawals and defeats altering the party’s candidate lineup across multiple states.

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As the party moves forward, attention is now shifting to how it will consolidate its new list of candidates and manage the political fallout from one of its most eventful primary seasons in recent years.

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