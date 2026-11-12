Serie A giants eye January swoop for Lookman amid Atletico struggles

AS Roma are monitoring Ademola Lookman as a potential January signing, with the Super Eagles forward’s role at Atlético Madrid coming under increasing pressure.

Italian reports indicate that Roma sporting director Tony D’Amico has added the 29-year-old to the club’s shortlist as they seek attacking reinforcements.

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A move would reunite Lookman with Gian Piero Gasperini, the coach who oversaw the peak of his career at Atalanta.

Under Gasperini, Lookman scored 55 goals and provided 27 assists in 137 appearances, including a memorable hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

That success made him one of Serie A’s most effective forwards before his €35 million move (plus €5 million in bonuses) to Atlético in early 2026.

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This season has been more difficult. Lookman has managed only two goals and one assist in 15 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League.

He has slipped behind Álex Baena in Diego Simeone’s pecking order and was left unused for the full 90 minutes against Barcelona, the first time he has been an unused substitute this campaign. He is also yet to start a Champions League match.

Lookman has not requested a transfer, but continued limited minutes could prompt him to reassess his situation.

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Atlético, however, are reluctant to sanction his departure without a suitable replacement, particularly with Alexander Sørloth also attracting interest.

Lookman’s contract runs until 2030 and carries a reported gross salary of around €6 million per year.