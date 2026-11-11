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'This is not the same player' — Ademola Lookman form sparks worry among fans

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:03 - 11 November 2026
Concern is growing among Atlético Madrid supporters over Ademola Lookman’s sharp decline in form this season.
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The Nigerian forward, signed from Atalanta in January 2026 to inject pace and creativity into Diego Simeone’s attack, enjoyed a fruitful first six months before completely going off the rails this season.

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Lookman has managed just two goals across all competitions so far. His only La Liga strike came in the 3-1 win over Sevilla on August 29, and the expected explosion of goals and assists has failed to materialise.

The situation reached a new low last weekend when Lookman was left on the bench for the entire 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona.

Despite Atlético chasing the game and Simeone still having a substitution available, the Super Eagles star was not called upon. It was the first time this season he had failed to play a single minute.

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Atletico Madrid fans want Victor Osimhen after Julian Alvarez missed the Malaga victory.
Atletico Madrid fans want Victor Osimhen after Julian Alvarez missed the Malaga victory.

Lookman has now slipped to the tenth-most-used player in the squad. His reduced role has coincided with the rise of Álex Baena, who has moved ahead of him in the attacking rotation.

Fans who once celebrated his early impact and memorable performance in the Copa del Rey final are growing restless.

One Atlético supporter captured the mood on X. “It’s a shame what Lookman is turning into, and I just can’t explain it."

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"He’s the complete opposite of the player we signed and the player he showed himself to be in those first few months here. The way he played in the cup final was excellent, and there’s no sign of that player now,” wrote @alexmostoles.

Atletizone posted, "Ademola Lookman's level is starting to become quite concerning. He has completely lost that spark; he doesn't dribble past anyone, and he has lost defensive commitment. Against Laimer's run-up, he should help defensively, and instead he just stands there watching him shoot."

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While the club continues to publicly back the 28-year-old and insist they have not lost faith in his ability, the combination of limited minutes, low output and visible fan frustration has turned Lookman’s season into a genuine concern at the Metropolitano.

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