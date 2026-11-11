'This is not the same player' — Ademola Lookman form sparks worry among fans

Concern is growing among Atlético Madrid supporters over Ademola Lookman’s sharp decline in form this season.

The Nigerian forward, signed from Atalanta in January 2026 to inject pace and creativity into Diego Simeone’s attack, enjoyed a fruitful first six months before completely going off the rails this season.

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Lookman has managed just two goals across all competitions so far. His only La Liga strike came in the 3-1 win over Sevilla on August 29, and the expected explosion of goals and assists has failed to materialise.

The situation reached a new low last weekend when Lookman was left on the bench for the entire 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona.

Despite Atlético chasing the game and Simeone still having a substitution available, the Super Eagles star was not called upon. It was the first time this season he had failed to play a single minute.

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Atletico Madrid fans want Victor Osimhen after Julian Alvarez missed the Malaga victory.

Lookman has now slipped to the tenth-most-used player in the squad. His reduced role has coincided with the rise of Álex Baena, who has moved ahead of him in the attacking rotation.

Fans who once celebrated his early impact and memorable performance in the Copa del Rey final are growing restless.

One Atlético supporter captured the mood on X. “It’s a shame what Lookman is turning into, and I just can’t explain it."

Es una pena en lo que se está convirtiendo Lookman y es que no le encuentro explicación… es todo lo contrario a lo que fichamos y a lo que demostró esos primeros meses aquí, la final de Copa que hace es buenísima y no hay ni rastro de ese jugador — Alejandro (@alexmostoles) November 7, 2026

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🇳🇬 🌟 Tanto el cuerpo técnico como el vestuario trabajan para recuperar la mejor versión de Ademola Lookman. Nadie duda de su capacidad ni se pone en entredicho su actitud. @marca https://t.co/FkhNXm7CMy — Objetivo.atletico (@Objetivoatleti) November 7, 2026

Lookman was an unused sub yesterday and I’m not happy with how his career at Atletico is going. Firstly, Simeone made him play as a striker when the season started, due to the issues with Alvarez, Sorloth was also injured. That’s not his position and Lookman underperformed. Simeone even apologised to Lookman in one of his press conference. This affected Lookman’s momentum and translated into a bad run of form. He has only started 2 games in like 2 months. In those 2 games, he was subbed at half time too. I really hope Lookman gets his form back. I was so sad he didn’t even feature yesterday. He should keep his head up and work harder. https://t.co/5vczP84hlI — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) November 9, 2026

Voy a hacer un hilo con mis impresiones sobre el momento de Ademola Lookman. Sobre su impacto cuando llegó y sobre su estancamiento actual. Parto de la base de que nunca confié que fuera un fichaje excelso y que dudaba mucho de que pudiera rendir al máximo nivel en el Atleti. https://t.co/dM68CR5aed — Diego Gª Argota (@DiegoGArgota21) November 11, 2026

"He’s the complete opposite of the player we signed and the player he showed himself to be in those first few months here. The way he played in the cup final was excellent, and there’s no sign of that player now,” wrote @alexmostoles.

Atletizone posted, "Ademola Lookman's level is starting to become quite concerning. He has completely lost that spark; he doesn't dribble past anyone, and he has lost defensive commitment. Against Laimer's run-up, he should help defensively, and instead he just stands there watching him shoot."

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