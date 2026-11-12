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Stop talking about my wife! Steph Curry fires back at ex-NBA stars

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:02 - 12 November 2026
Stephen Curry has hit back at former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young after they made disparaging comments about his wife, Ayesha Curry.
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The controversy centred on Ayesha’s role in the Roku holiday film Second Chance Holiday, which features an on-screen kiss.

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On their podcast, Arenas described Ayesha as “the only blemish” in the Curry family, claiming she does not behave like the wives of other superstars such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry

He suggested the public does not want to “hear” or “know” her beyond supporting her husband.

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Curry responded with a direct Instagram video. “I’ve been hearing a lot of noise, and usually the noise doesn’t bother me, doesn’t bother Ayesha,” he said.

“But this one in particular, when you’re trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife… Nick, Gil, Emmanuel, and anybody else who feels the need to jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about.

"Something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do."

He criticised the “ignorance” around how acting works and called for a change in approach.

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“Anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, I kindly suggest that you give the happy hands, the congratulations, and maybe the apology can be as loud as y’all leading y’all shows with this topic.”

Ranked! Top 10 NBA Players for the 2026-27 season

Nick Young, a former Warriors teammate, quickly apologised. “I’m sorry, Steph. You're my dog. I love you. If I said anything, I apologise like a man.” Arenas later offered a more qualified apology, saying he did not mean to offend.

Curry’s rare public response has drawn widespread attention, with many praising him for defending his wife’s career and challenging outdated views on women in the public eye.

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