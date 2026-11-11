Man United crisis opens up new job opportunity for Guardiola

Pep Guardiola could be set for a return to coaching months after he quit Manchester City.

Manchester United's pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino has created an ambitious employment opportunity for the United States Men's National Team.

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According to reports, the Old Trafford hierarchy has reached a verbal agreement in principle to replace embattled manager Michael Carrick with Pochettino.

U.S. Soccer are scrambling to formulate a succession plan. They have identified Pep Guardiola as their top target to take over the national team ahead of the 2030 World Cup cycle, according to The Athletic.

The Old Trafford agreement

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Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to finalise the managerial change this week, according to multiple reports. The club intend to sack Carrick following a disastrous start, with the team sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

Pochettino is ready to return to English football; however, to secure his signature, he must trigger a $10 million release clause inserted into his U.S. Soccer contract.

The Argentine manager earns a reported $6 million per year in his current role, a figure subsidised by billionaire donors. This structure sets a financial precedent for what Guardiola could command.

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Guardiola ambition

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Guardiola has been a free agent since leaving Manchester City in May 2026. He ended a dominant 10-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium to take a sabbatical.

The 55-year-old Spaniard cited mental exhaustion upon his departure. He has already rejected high-profile international opportunities during his time away from the dugout.

Former Italy executive Paolo Maldini revealed that Guardiola held face-to-face talks in Barcelona over the summer regarding the vacant Italy job. Maldini said Guardiola was tempted and was already jotting down potential lineups during the meeting.

Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago

However, Guardiola eventually rejected the Azzurri to prioritise his rest. Six months into his hiatus, the U.S. Soccer federation believes the American job could entice him back into management.

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The international schedule offers a less demanding lifestyle compared to the daily rigours of club football.

The American connection

Guardiola holds a strong personal affinity for the United States. Following his departure from Barcelona in 2012, he spent a one-year sabbatical living in New York City with his family.

Guardiola left Man City

He has maintained ties to the country, returning this autumn to support Manchester City's sister club, New York City FC.

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Appointing Guardiola would represent a monumental coup for U.S. Soccer, as the federation wants a manager capable of building on the foundation laid by Pochettino.