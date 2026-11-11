We needed Mourinho — Real Madrid star explains how 'Special One' changed from Chelsea days

Jose Mourinho appears to have transformed Real Madrid with a senior member of the squad testifying to his impact.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that the club's dressing room desperately needed the authoritative presence of José Mourinho to restore discipline at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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What Courtois said

Speaking to Sky Sports during the Web Summit in Lisbon, the Belgium international offered an insight into the cultural shift initiated by the Portuguese manager, who returned to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2026.

"He fills the room. When you come in, and he's there, you feel he's there," Courtois stated, acknowledging the manager's commanding aura. "I think that is something that we needed."

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A fractured dressing room

Mourinho inherited a fractured squad plagued by internal divisions and tactical indiscipline.

Prior to his arrival, the dressing room descended into disarray during the trophyless 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns, as successive managers Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa struggled to control the squad.

Factions had emerged among the club's attacking superstars. Tactical tension arose between Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, as their playing styles clashed within the system, while senior players frequently disagreed with the coaching staff's directives.

Jose Mourinho wants another win for Real Madrid.

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The toxic atmosphere in the dressing room was highlighted by a reported altercation between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, which led the former to sustain an injury.

The lack of authority resulted in Real Madrid conceding consecutive LALIGA titles to Hansi Flick's Barcelona, prompting the boardroom to task Mourinho with imposing discipline.

🤍 Thibaut Courtois: “José Mourinho fills the room. You can feel his presence when he enters the dressing room”. “We needed something like this”, told Sky. https://t.co/6yKjDNYPMU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 11, 2026

Re-establishing authority

Courtois, who previously won the 2014/15 Premier League and the 2014/15 League Cup under Mourinho at Chelsea, noted a subtle shift in the manager's approach during their reunion.

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"At Chelsea, I remember he was a bit stronger in the dressing room, a bit heavier [intense]," Courtois explained to Sky Sports, highlighting the evolution of Mourinho's man-management.

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. (Photo credit: Ulrich Hufnagel)

"Also, now he still is, but I feel he is a tiny bit less, from what I remember from 12 years ago. But he's still the same personality, the same presence."

That measured intensity has successfully repaired the fractured environment. According to Marca, senior players have praised Mourinho for his closeness and his ability to manage elite egos, replacing the previous tension with a renewed tranquillity at the Valdebebas training ground.

The harmonious atmosphere translated into a flawless October, with Real Madrid winning all five of their matches across all competitions.

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That perfect run, which included a vital 2-1 El Clásico victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou on October 25, earned Mourinho the LALIGA Manager of the Month award.