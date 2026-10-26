SERAP sues FG over unaccounted ₦78.8bn meant for poverty alleviation

BREAKING: We've filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government over the alleged diversion, irregular expenditure and failure to account for over ₦78.8 billion in public funds involving the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, the National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO) and the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO). The allegations are documented in the Auditor-General of the Federation’s 2024 Annual Report, published on 7 August 2026. According to the Auditor-General, the findings cover various periods between January 2023 and 31 December 2024. In the suit number ECW/CCJ/APP/42/26 filed last week at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Abuja, we're seeking a declaration that the failure of the Nigerian government to account for over ₦78.8 billion in public funds allocated for federal cash-transfer and social-protection programmes is unlawful and a violation of Nigeria’s international human rights obligations. SERAP is seeking a declaration that the government’s failure to ensure the lawful administration of public funds allocated for cash-transfer programmes intended to benefit vulnerable households undermines the enjoyment of the rights protected under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. SERAP is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the government from administering or disbursing cash-transfer and social-protection funds without adequate financial accountability, beneficiary verification, auditing and oversight mechanisms consistent with Nigeria’s international human rights obligations. The government has violated, and continues to violate, the rights to social security and an adequate standard of living, including food, clothing and housing, by failing to properly administer social-protection funds and ensure access to benefits intended to meet basic needs. The failure to account for substantial public funds allocated for social protection, and to investigate and remedy deficiencies, undermines the socio-economic rights of millions of affected Nigerians. The funds were intended to benefit over 3.2 million households across 35 states, whose access to financial assistance has been affected by the allegations made by the Auditor-General. The failure to investigate the ₦78.8 billion cash-transfer scandal, account for the questioned funds and recover any unlawfully spent amounts violates Nigeria’s obligations to protect the human rights of vulnerable households. Read more: https://t.co/4WfrJNeU6a