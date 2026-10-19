Saudi Arabia executes Bangladeshi man and woman for committing sexual act inside the mosque in Mecca

Saudi Arabia has executed two Bangladeshi nationals over a reported sexual act inside a mosque in Mecca, prompting Bangladesh to seek an explanation.

Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshi nationals on October 14, 2026, over an offence inside a mosque in Mecca.

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The pair were identified as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar.

A Saudi court sentenced them to death under ta’zir, a form of discretionary punishment under Islamic law.

Bangladesh says it was not notified before the executions and has requested details from Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia has executed two Bangladeshi nationals convicted of committing what authorities described as an “immoral act” inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

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The pair were identified as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, a man and a woman, in a statement issued by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior and carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

According to reports, the executions were carried out on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in the Mecca region.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said security authorities arrested the two individuals following the incident. After an investigation, they were charged and referred to a competent court, which found them guilty.

The court sentenced them to death under ta’zir, a form of discretionary punishment under Islamic law. The ministry said the punishment was imposed because of the seriousness of the offence and the violation of the sanctity of the mosque.

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The verdicts were upheld by the relevant judicial authority before a royal order authorised the executions, according to the ministry’s statement.

However, the authorities did not publicly identify the specific mosque involved or provide further details about the act that led to the convictions.

While some media reports described the offence as a sexual act, the Saudi ministry’s official statement used the broader description of an “immoral act”.

The executions have also prompted questions from Bangladesh, whose diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia said it was not notified before the sentences were carried out.

According to The Daily Star report, the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah sought clarification from Saudi authorities through diplomatic channels after learning of the executions through media reports.

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Bangladesh requested formal acknowledgement of the executions and further information about the individuals, the offence, the judicial proceedings and the circumstances surrounding the case.

Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, subsequently confirmed that the country’s foreign ministry had written to the Saudi government seeking detailed information. She said neither the ministry nor Bangladesh’s diplomatic mission had been informed beforehand.

The minister said Bangladesh was awaiting an official response from Saudi Arabia.