Former Delta State governor Emmanuel Uduaghan dies at 71 after brief illness

Former Delta State governor Emmanuel Uduaghan has died at 71 after a period of illness, with his family announcing his death on Monday.

Former Delta State governor Emmanuel Uduaghan died today, October 19, 2026, at the age of 71.

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His family announced his death in a statement signed by his son, Toju Anire Uduaghan.

Uduaghan served as governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015.

Before becoming governor, he served as commissioner for health and secretary to the Delta State Government.

Former Delta State governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan has died at the age of 71 after a period of illness.

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Uduaghan died this morning, Monday, October 19, 2026, at a hospital in Abuja, according to Channels Television, which cited a family member.

His death was announced in a statement signed by his son, Toju Anire Uduaghan, on behalf of the family.

Late former Delta State governor Emmanuel Uduaghan

The family expressed profound grief over his passing, describing him as a beloved father, brother, uncle and patriarch whose life and public service touched many people across Delta State and Nigeria.

“His passing has left us devastated. Words can hardly express the depth of our sorrow at the loss of a man who meant so much to our family and whose life and service touched countless others across Delta State and Nigeria,” the statement said.

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The family also expressed gratitude to God for his life and contributions to public service, while praying for comfort for relatives, friends, associates and former colleagues mourning his death.

Uduaghan governed Delta State from 2007 to 2015, serving two consecutive terms. He succeeded James Ibori as governor and remained active in politics after leaving office.

Before becoming governor, he served as Delta State Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003. He later became Secretary to the State Government, a position he held from 2003 to 2007.

A medical doctor by profession, Uduaghan held several public offices in Delta State before rising to the state’s highest political office.

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