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Turkish club make decision on Gift Orban's future

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:53 - 08 November 2026
Gift Orban
Gift Orban's goal against Galatasaray triggered a mandatory €3 million transfer clause, compelling Amedspor to make his loan move from Hoffenheim permanent after reaching the 10-goal target
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Amedspor are set to make Gift Orban's loan move from Hoffenheim permanent after the Nigerian striker reached the goal target stipulated in their agreement.

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His strike in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Galatasaray triggered a mandatory €3 million purchase option, clearing the way for a long-term stay in Turkey.

Orban reaches mandatory transfer milestone

The agreement between Amedspor and Hoffenheim included a clause requiring the Turkish club to sign Orban permanently once he scored 10 goals.

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The 24-year-old achieved that target in the second half against Galatasaray, meaning Amedspor must now activate the purchase option to secure his services beyond the loan spell.

Amedspor president Eren had disclosed in September that the €3 million transfer fee would be paid in instalments over several years rather than as an upfront payment.

The purchase fee is separate from the amount already paid to Hoffenheim for the loan, meaning the club will still have to fulfil its permanent transfer obligation.

Orban's latest goal also took him above compatriot Victor Osimhen in the Turkish Super Lig scoring standings, further strengthening his reputation as one of the competition's most productive forwards this season.

Nigerian forward set for another permanent move

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The transfer would mark another significant step in Orban's career after spells with Stabæk, KAA Gent, Lyon and Hellas Verona before his move to Hoffenheim.

The Nigerian joined the German club but has found a fresh opportunity in Turkey, where his goalscoring form has convinced Amedspor to commit to keeping him.

Hoffenheim remain contractually tied to Orban until the end of the 2028-2029 season, but the mandatory purchase clause means his future is now expected to lie with the Turkish side.

For Amedspor, meeting the €3 million obligation secures a striker whose goals have already made a significant difference to their campaign.

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