Messi Extends Lead Over Ronaldo with Record 18th FIFPro World 11 Selection

Lionel Messi has earned a record 18th appearance in the 2026 FIFPro Men's World 11, moving three selections clear of Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has extended his advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo after earning a record 18th appearance in the 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11.

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The Inter Miami forward returns to the prestigious team for the first time since 2023, moving three selections clear of his long-time rival.

Messi makes history with 18th selection

The 2026 Men's and Women's World 11 were unveiled following votes from 26,317 professional footballers across 75 countries. Messi's inclusion takes his record tally to 18 appearances, while Ronaldo remains on 15 after missing out on this year's selection.

The Argentine's return marks another individual milestone in a career that has seen him repeatedly recognised by his fellow professionals.

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Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal also made history by becoming the first player to earn two World 11 selections before turning 20, having featured in last year's team.

Spain further strengthened its position as the country with the most selections, with David Raya, Pau Cubarsi and Rodri among the 2026 representatives. Their inclusion takes Spain's overall tally of Men's World 11 appearances to 53.

Seven clubs and several nations represented

The 2026 selection features players from some of Europe's biggest clubs, alongside Messi, who represents Inter Miami and Argentina.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was named between the posts, while Barcelona's Cubarsi, Paris Saint-Germain duo Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes completed the defensive line.

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Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and PSG's Vitinha formed the midfield trio. The attacking positions went to Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, Messi and Yamal.

FIFPRO has invited professional footballers worldwide to vote for the World 11 since 2005, making it the only global football award selected exclusively by players.