Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Escapes Injury After Minor Car Accident On Way to Training

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang escaped unharmed following a minor car collision on Thursday. The Gabonese star completed training as normal and reassured fans that everyone involved was fine.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved in a minor road accident on Thursday while travelling to Deportivo La Coruña's training ground.

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The Gabon international escaped without serious injury, made it to the club's facilities and completed training as normal.

Aubameyang escapes injury after vehicle collision

Aubameyang was reportedly on his way to training on Thursday morning when his vehicle was involved in a minor collision with another car.

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Despite the scare, the 36-year-old was able to continue his journey to Deportivo's training ground, with the incident having no impact on his participation in the day's session.

The former Marseille forward later played down the situation, reassuring supporters that everyone involved was safe.

“It was just a little scare. These things happen in life, and the most important thing is that the person who had the accident is OK, and so am I,” Aubameyang said, according to Marca.

His comments offered relief following reports of the incident, with no serious consequences reported.

Gabon legend continues to represent his country

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Aubameyang remains one of the most prominent figures in Gabonese football, having built an accomplished career across some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The striker's journey has taken him through Arsenal, Barcelona and Marseille, among other teams, earning him recognition as one of the leading African forwards of his generation.

Beyond his achievements on the pitch, Aubameyang has become an important ambassador for Gabonese sport, bringing attention to his country's footballing talent through his performances at club and international level.