From Friday 27 to Monday 30 November, shoppers can get 20% off SureGifts cards with code SUREFRIDAY at checkout on suregifts.com.ng .

Across its merchant network, SPAR is offering up to 50% off during its sales from 20 to 29 November, while Konga is advertising discounts up to 80% on selected products as part of its Yakata Black Friday campaign. MedPlus is offering 10% off medications and supplements every Friday in November, including 27 November, exclusively online. Further Black Friday offers are available at Dang, Jendol and Pharmarun, with discounts, dates and terms varying by merchant.

"Black Friday has become an important part of how Nigerians plan their shopping. What we see across our network is that people put reward value where it matters most: almost 80 per cent of what is redeemed goes to everyday essentials. These rewards are helping people shop for their households, so discounts in those categories can make a real difference to how far their money goes," the Managing Director of SureGifts, David Fisayo, said.

Many SureGifts cards are issued by employers and brands throughout the year as rewards for staff, customers, and distributors. Cardholders can spend them across more than 400 merchant partners with over 1,200 store locations, in-store and online, and can check their balance or split their voucher to use the full value across purchases.

For merchants, gift card holders bring additional customers during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. Udu Japheth, Manager at Skymart, said, "SureGifts has helped us meet our sales targets. Their vouchers bring people into our stores, and those visits turn into sales and repeat visits."

The Black Friday offer forms part of SureGifts' Be Sure festive-season campaign, which encourages Nigerians to let family, friends and colleagues choose their own gifts under the message "This December. Be Sure. Let them choose."

"At Christmas, everyone wants to be thoughtful, but too often being thoughtful means guessing. You guess what your staff wants, what your clients want, what your mother needs, what your colleague will like. Be Sure says: stop guessing. Let them choose, and you can be sure they will love what they get," David said.

A SureGifts card can be used online or in-store at more than 400 merchant partners with over 1,200 locations across Nigeria, including Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Kaduna, Enugu and Port Harcourt. The recipient can choose groceries at Prince Ebeano or Justrite, health essentials at MedPlus, a new phone at SLOT, online shopping at Konga, a film at Filmhouse, or airtime and bills. Individuals can buy and send e-vouchers at suregifts.com.ng , even throughout the holidays.

Instead of one hamper for everyone, businesses planning year-end gifts for staff, clients and partners can order gift cards at business.suregifts.com.ng and set the amount each person receives. A single order can cover one person, a team of 50, or a workforce of 5,000. They can hand out branded physical gift cards in person or send digital vouchers by email.

Each recipient then decides how to spend their gift. Corporate orders of physical gift cards placed and confirmed by 11 December can be delivered before the holidays, while e-vouchers remain available to order throughout the holidays.

"One person might buy the toy their child has been asking for all year. Someone else might stock the house for the family coming home in December. You can give everyone on the team the same amount and still make it feel personal," David added.

About SureGifts

SureGifts is Nigeria's leading enterprise platform for rewards, incentives and loyalty. Since 2014, it has served more than 1,000 corporate clients and partners with over 400 merchants across Nigeria and Kenya, powering one of Africa's largest merchant-backed rewards ecosystems.