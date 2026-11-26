Head coach Augustine Eguavoen has named a powerful Super Falcons squad headlined by Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie for November's international friendlies against Algeria in Algiers.

Super Falcons head coach Augustine Eguavoen has unveiled a strong squad for Nigeria's upcoming international friendlies against Algeria, with star duo Chiamaka Nnadozie and Asisat Oshoala leading a talented group set to travel to Algiers.

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The nine-time African champions will face the Lady Fennecs twice in the Algerian capital, first on November 30 before a second meeting on December 4.

While the matches may be friendlies on paper, they form an important part of Nigeria's preparations for the next phase of the Olympic qualifiers.

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Augustine Eguavoen .

Eguavoen's squad blends established internationals with several emerging talents as the technical crew continues to fine-tune plans ahead of a crucial qualifying showdown against Morocco in March 2027.

Oshoala Leads Star-Studded Squad

Five-time African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala headlines the selected 24 players, while reigning African Goalkeeper of the Year Chiamaka Nnadozie also returns to marshal the team from the back.

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala.

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The defensive unit includes dependable names such as Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin and Shukurat Oladipo, while Christy Ucheibe, Jennifer Echegini and Toni Payne provide quality and experience in midfield.

In attack, Oshoala is joined by in-form forwards Folashade Ijamilusi and Joy Omewa as Nigeria seek to sharpen their cutting edge ahead of more competitive assignments.

Ajibade Misses Out

One notable absentee is captain Rasheedat Ajibade.

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The Atletico Madrid forward is still recovering from surgery after sustaining an injury during Nigeria's Los Angeles Olympic qualifying fixture against Comoros in Ikenne-Remo and has therefore been left out of the squad.

Ajibade, Super Falcons skipper, speaking to the media.

Her absence will be felt, but the coaching crew will also view the Algeria games as an opportunity for other players to stake their claims for places ahead of the decisive qualifiers.

Eyes on Morocco

Beyond the immediate challenge of facing Algeria, the bigger objective is clear.

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The Super Falcons are building towards a third-round Olympic qualifying clash against Morocco, a tie that could determine whether Nigeria keeps its dream of reaching the Los Angeles Olympics alive.

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With that challenge looming on the horizon, Eguavoen appears determined to use the Algeria friendlies to assess options, build chemistry and ensure the Super Falcons are fully prepared when competitive football resumes.

SUPER FALCONS FOR FRIENDLY MATCHES VS ALGERIA

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens)

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Defenders: Michelle Alozie (Chicago Stars, USA); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Oluwatosin Demehin (SL Benfica, Portugal); Glory Edet (Bayelsa Queens); Valentina Uroko (Edo Queens); Nicole Payne (Orlando Pride, USA)

Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Joy Igbokwe (Nasarawa Amazons); Regina Otu ((Fenerbahce Ladies, Turkey); Fatimoh Solaty (Nasarawa Amazons); Suliat Abideen (Fenerbahce Ladies, Turkey); Toni Payne (Inter Milan, Italy); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France)