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Romance rumours swell around Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye and rapper Cardi B

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 08:50 - 20 July 2026
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The romance rumours are spreading around Nigerian football star Maduka Okoye and American rapper Cardi B, who were recently spotted enjoying a date night.
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  • Maduka Okoye and Cardi B were spotted on a date night in Italy

  • The pair were recorded having dinner and chatting in Venice weeks after spending time during a fashion show in Paris.

  • Rumours of romance have kept swelling as the pair now appear to be dating, although there's yet to be an official confirmation from either of them.

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In a video shared by America media platform TMZ, Maduka Okoye was spotted with Cardi B at a night out in Venice, Italy. The football star was spotted with the rapper having dinner in Venice as romance rumours continue to spread between the pair.

The comment section has been filled with fans and observers weighing in on the budding romance and what it could mean for the pair's respective careers and status.

One observer hailed the rapper for moving from one good-looking man to a better-looking one, while others expressed concerns over the age difference between the pair and their previous dating history.

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Their latest hangout comes after the duo were recently seen together at a fashion show in Paris during the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which has brought massive attention to Okoye's good looks.

On June 8, 2026, Nigerian Footballer Maduka Okoye was spotted with American hip hop star Cardi B at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show in Paris.

The video has since sparked speculation of a potential romance between the two. Fans couldn't help pointing out how Cardi B appeared taken by the strikingly handsome Okoye, who has been making headlines for his good looks.

Clips which surfaced online showed the Nigerian goalkeeper helping Cardi B to a seat next to him before handing her a hand fan to keep cool. Another clip captured the pair engaging in a conversation at the balcony of a building, with Cardi B visibly smiling.

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The 26-year-old who plays for Italian club Udinese was born in August 1999 to a Nigerian father of Igbo descent and a German-French mother. While his good looks have always been a talking point among football fans, the ongoing FIFA World Cup brought him wider attention with viral videos of women gushing over him.

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At the recent BET Awards, Nigerian international music star Tems was asked whether she would consider going on a date with Okoye, to which she replied that "she wished she knew who he was" as she doesn't follow football.

Cardi B

The potential of a romance between the Nigerian football star and American rapper Cardi B is likely to bring him even more fame outside football. Although his relationship status is private, there are rumours that he has broken up with his British girlfriend. The 33-year-old Cardi B, who is a mother of four, is single after parting ways with her ex-boyfriend and father of her fourth child, NFL star Stefflon Diggs.

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