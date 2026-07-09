Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye, who went viral for being too handsome, spotted with rapper Cardi B

Maduka Okoye was spotted in a Paris fashion show alongside American rapper Cardi B as romance rumours gain steam.

Nigerian Footballer Maduka Okoye and American rapper Cardi B are sparking dating rumours.

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The goalkeeper and the rapper were captured spending time together at a Paris fashion show.

Okoye has enjoyed wide fame for his good looks amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

While the attention of the global footballing community was focused on the ongoing FIFA World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, one of the sport's most eligible bachelors was making headlines of his own in faraway Paris.

On June 8, 2026, Nigerian Footballer Maduka Okoye was spotted with American hip hop star Cardi B at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show in Paris.

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Clips which surfaced online showed the Nigerian goalkeeper helping Cardi B to a seat next to him before handing her a hand fan to keep cool. Another clip captured the pair engaging in a conversation at the balcony of a building, with Cardi B visibly smiling.

Maduka Okoye and Cardi B enjoying a chat at a restaurant in Paris… Maduka is really making Cardi B blush out here 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/0hNzi8uOV1 — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) July 8, 2026

The video has since sparked speculations of a potential romance between the two. Fans couldn't help pointing out how Cardi B appeared taken by the strikingly handsome Okoye, who has been making headlines for his good looks.

The comment section of the urban digital media platform, African Folder, which shared the clip to their Instagram page, was filled with comments praising Okoye for his looks and hailing Cardi B for having eyes for handsome men. Others also commented on how both stars would make a very picture-perfect couple.

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Maduka Okoye

Maduka Okoye - Football's most handsome star?

At the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, some content creators shared clips ranking some of the most good-looking stars at the tournament. Attention would later turn to Maduka Okoye, who didn't make the tournament with Nigeria but made the list for his striking good looks.

The 26-year-old who plays for Italian club Udinese was born in August 1999 to a Nigerian father of Igbo descent and a German-French mother. While his good looks have always been a talking point among football fans, the ongoing FIFA World Cup brought him wider attention with viral videos of women gushing over him.

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At the recent BET Awards, Nigerian international music star Tems was asked whether she would consider going on a date with Okoye, to which she replied that "she wished she knew who he was" as she doesn't follow football.

Cardi B