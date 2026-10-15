‘35 years of service, ₦30,000 pension’ — Retired police officers take protest to National Assembly with their wives and children

Retired police officers and their families protest at the National Assembly, demanding President Tinubu sign the bill to remove police personnel from the contributory pension scheme.

Retired police officers marched to the National Assembly with their wives and children on October 14.

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The protesters want President Tinubu to sign the bill removing police personnel from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The proposed legislation provides for a dedicated Police Pension Board to manage retirement benefits.

The Federal Government has acknowledged the retirees’ concerns, but they continue to demand action on the bill.

Retired police officers , accompanied by their wives and children, marched to the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday, October 14, demanding that President Bola Tinubu sign the bill seeking to remove police personnel from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

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The protesters were heard chanting, “President Tinubu, sign our bill,” in a video circulating on social media, as they called for an end to the pension arrangement they say has left many former officers struggling to meet their basic needs.

Some of the children who joined the demonstration were seen carrying placards in support of their parents’ demands.

The protest is part of a prolonged campaign by the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria (PROF) for the complete withdrawal of the Nigeria Police Force from the contributory scheme and the establishment of a dedicated Police Pension Board.

The retirees have complained about inadequate pension payments, rising living costs and difficulties paying for food and healthcare after years of service.

JUST IN: Retired police officers, their wives and children protest and march to the National Assembly this morning, demanding immediate exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme. https://t.co/fFUusDbjpb — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) October 14, 2026

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The National Assembly passed the proposed Nigeria Police Force Pension Board Bill on December 4, 2025, before transmitting it to the Presidency on March 16, 2026, for presidential assent.

If signed into law, the proposed legislation would exempt police personnel from the Contributory Pension Scheme and establish a separate pension board to manage their retirement benefits.

The retirees have argued that police personnel should receive pension arrangements comparable to those of certain other security and intelligence agencies that operate outside the contributory scheme.

Their latest demonstration came a day after retired military personnel protested at the Military Pensions Board office in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, over the formula used to adjust their pensions.

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Meanwhile, the Federal Government has acknowledged the concerns raised by retired police officers. On October 5, the Ministry of Police Affairs said it had engaged the Police Retired Officers Forum over their demands, with the minister reaffirming the government's commitment to addressing the welfare and pension concerns of serving and retired police personnel.