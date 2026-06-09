“Nigerians can no longer travel, work or sleep peacefully” — NLC, TUC threaten nationwide strike over insecurity

The NLC and TUC have threatened a nationwide strike over worsening insecurity in Nigeria, saying citizens can no longer travel, work or live peacefully due to kidnappings, banditry and violent attacks.

NLC and TUC have threatened a nationwide strike over worsening insecurity across Nigeria.

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Labour leaders say workers and ordinary Nigerians can no longer travel, work or live without fear.

The unions cited rising kidnappings, banditry and terrorist attacks as reasons for the warning.

Organised labour says it may shut down economic activities if authorities fail to take stronger action against insecurity.

Nigeria's two largest labour centres, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if urgent steps are not taken to address the worsening insecurity across the country.

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The labour unions issued the warning during a joint briefing at the ongoing 114th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, expressing concern over the growing wave of kidnappings, banditry, terrorism and violent attacks affecting workers and ordinary Nigerians.

According to the unions, insecurity has become a major threat not only to the economy but also to the daily lives of citizens, many of whom now live in constant fear.

Labour leaders said Nigerians can no longer travel freely, go to work without anxiety, or carry out normal business activities in several parts of the country due to the increasing level of insecurity.

NLC President Joe Ajaero said organised labour would not continue to watch while workers become victims of kidnappers, bandits and other criminal groups.

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He noted that the responsibility of government is to protect lives and property, adding that workers across the country are becoming increasingly frustrated by the persistent attacks and insecurity.

The unions warned that if authorities fail to demonstrate stronger commitment to tackling the security crisis, organised labour may be forced to shut down economic activities nationwide through industrial action.

The threat comes amid growing public outrage over recent kidnapping incidents, including the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Oyo and Borno states.

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Labour had previously expressed support for actions by education workers and teachers' unions demanding the rescue of abducted schoolchildren and improved security around schools.

The NLC and TUC argued that insecurity has now reached a level where it is affecting productivity, investment, education and the overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

They maintained that no meaningful economic development can take place in an environment where citizens are afraid to travel, work, farm or conduct business.

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The labour centres therefore called on federal and state governments, security agencies and other stakeholders to take decisive measures to restore safety and public confidence.

While no date has been announced for the proposed strike, the warning adds to increasing pressure on authorities to address the country's security challenges and prevent further attacks on citizens.